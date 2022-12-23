Today’s best game deals: Super Mario Odyssey $37, Collection of Mana $20, more

Holiday game deals continue with notable price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases. Walmart is now offering Super Mario Odyssey on Nintendo Switch for $36.90 shipped. Regularly $60 and currently out of stock at Amazon, this is within a few cents of the most readily available Black Friday deal and the lowest price we can find. If you just picked up a Switch to get under the tree this year, adding Super Mario Odyssey to your collection is a must for any fan of the iconic Nintendo plumber, not to mention a great primer for the upcoming Super Mario Bros. movie set for release in April. It delivers a wonderful 3D Mario experience with 2-player action where one player can take control of Mario’s sentient hat friend, Cappy, alongside a host of new worlds to explore “as you try to save Princess Peach from Bowser’s clutches and foil his dastardly wedding plans.” Be sure to head below for more of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals down below.

