New Star Wars PopSockets launch today to embrace the dark side with premium 3D designs

New Star Wars PopSockets are inbound. PopSockets – a brand many would say popularized those back-mounted smartphone grips – is expanding its premium collection today with the latest from a galaxy far, far away. While there are plenty of grips out there from a plethora of different brands, not very many of them offer up the kind of selection PopSockets does, from MagSafe and spinning options to enameled treatments, slidable models that can neatly get out of the way of wireless charging gear, and even grips you can customize yourself. But it’s now time to embrace the dark side. Head below for a closer look at the new Star Wars PopSockets.

New Star Wars PopSockets embrace the dark side

After the launch of its new iPhone 14 cases and accessories, PopSockets expanded its Pokédex for its new lineup of officially licensed pocket monster MagSafe wallets, cases, grips, and more, each of which adorned with your favorite Pokémon. Its next licensed endeavor, however, has lured its premium lineup of grips to the dark side.

As we mentioned above PopSockets makes a vast array of different grips, al of which serve the same general purpose but are adorned with various designs, from gemstones, heirloom treatments, and various graphics, as well the more recent inclusion of MagSafe tech and the strapped designs you can slide out of the way of charging pucks and the like.

However, the Dimensionals take it up a notch from the standard run of options from the brand with a premium design, build materials, and a particularly detailed machined or carved approach. These higher-end options, consisting of the Heavy Metal Skull design and the nickel-coated tiger with crystal eyes, are expanding today with the announcement of the new Dimensionals Star Wars PopSockets.

It’s time to leave the Lightsaber at home and channel your passion for the Force with PopSockets’ release of the Star Wars Dimensionals Collection. The Star Wars themed collection is the second release from the PopSockets Dimensionals Series – the brand’s new premium line of statement phone grips.

PopSockets tells us the new Star Wars Dimensionals featuring a similar 3D approach as the first run releases alongside a “heavy-duty design that’s made to last” and presumably comes straight out of a similar injection mold. It looks as though PopSockets is taking an enameled paint-like approach here to imbue the new Darth Vader and Storm Trooper designs with their traditional color pallets – I kind of wish it had also released the all-nickel version of both as well.

The new Star Wars PopSockets, Dimensionals N.03 Darth Vader and Dimensionals N.04 Stormtrooper, will be exclusively available from PopSockets.com and will run you $75 a pop. We are told they will officially release in “early 2023.” And you can browse through the rest of the brand’s Star Wars gear from $15 right here.

