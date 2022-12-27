Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro deliver ANC and 24-bit audio at $165 (Reg. $230)

Amazon now offers the new Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro from $164.99 shipped in all three styles. Normally fetching $230, this is a rare chance to save on the newest pair of true wireless buds from Samsung, delivering one of the best prices yet. This $65 discount beats our previous mention from Black Friday by an extra $15, as well. Samsung’s just-released Galaxy Buds 2 Pro just hit the scene earlier this fall and arrive as the second-generation flagship listening experience for the Galaxy stable. Packed into the refreshed design, the new releases arrive wtih Hi-Res audio support in the form of 24-bit playback to complement the overhauled active noise cancellation performance. Battery life clocks in at solid 5 hours from the buds themselves, with the charging case delivering up to 30 hours of extra listening in a build that’s 15% smaller than the previous-generation pair. You can learn all about the new experience over in our hands-on review, as well.

Those who can live without the added Spatial Audio support or other all-new features will likely find the more affordable Galaxy Buds 2 to be an even more compelling option. Currently sitting at $89.99 via Amazon, these more budget-friendly earbuds still deliver many of the flagship features as above, just with some of those aforementioned compromises attached. Though there are some perks, like a lighter design and improved battery life, as well as an Earbud fit test for getting the best ANC seal. Down from $150, you’re looking at one of the best discounts of the year too at 36% off. Check out all of the details in our hands-on review.

Then be sure to go check out the new Anker Liberty 4 earbuds that we just took a hands-on look at. These new releases take on the likes of AirPods and even the Galaxy Buds above with active noise cancellation to complement its Spatial Audio support and even more novel inclusions like heart rate monitoring that you can read all about in our hands-on review.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro features:

Reduce unwanted noise with Galaxy Buds2 Pro; They use Intelligent Active Noise Cancellation* to quiet even the loudest outside sounds; Tune in to what matters most without being bothered by distracting sounds around you. Studio quality sound isn’t just for the pros; Feel every note like you’re there with Galaxy Buds2 Pro and get a next-level listening experience, whether you’re rocking out to your playlist or staying informed with a podcast.

