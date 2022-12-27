Garmin’s vívomove 3 hybrid smartwatch packs a timeless style at 6-month low of $160

Amazon is offering the Garmin vívomove 3 Hybrid Smartwatch for $159.99 shipped. Down from $200, this $40 drop marks one of the best prices that we’ve seen this year, delivering the largest discount since the summer when it hit $150 in May. Delivering a sophisticated design, this hybrid smartwatch is perfect for wearing to a New Years party this weekend. It packs a timeless traditional watch design with modern-day smarts. There’s pulse-ox tracking, sleep functions, 24/7 heart rate monitoring, and more. It lasts for up to five days on a single charge in smart mode and then an additional week in watch mode. Keep reading for more.

Use some of your savings to pick up this 2-pack of metal bands for your new smartwatch. You’ll get both a link and MIlanese loop band here depending on the style you’re after. At just $18 once you clip the on-page coupon on Amazon, you’ll find that it’s fairly budget-friendly to pick up the pair as well.

Do you need a new smartphone too? Consider picking up the previous-generation Galaxy Z Fold 3 unlocked smartphone for $938. This marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon, and the smartphone just got Android 13. Then, swing by our fitness tracker guide for other great ways to save.

Garmin vívomove 3 Hybrid Smartwatch features:

Love your look with vívomove 3. This 44 mm Hybrid smartwatch combines classic analog styles with smart features, including text messages and other notifications delivered right to your wrist (with a compatible smartphone). real Watch hands move to reveal a hidden touchscreen display. A variety of health and wellness features lets you track everything from stress to your body’s current energy level

