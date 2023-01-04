Score 4TB of WD backup storage with this portable My Passport HD at $70 (Amazon low)

Amazon is now offering the WD 4TB My Passport Portable External Hard Drive for $70 shipped. Regularly $120 and more like $100 as of late at some retailers, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. This same drive sells for $120 at Best Buy, for comparison. It might not be one of those speedy solid-state options, but it is also an economic way to score some archival storage space or something for backups and the like. You’re looking at $17.50 per TB here set within a reliable Western Digital package with USB 3.0, 256-bit AES hardware encryption, and a 3-year limited warranty. Head below for more details.

This is already one of the more affordable solutions out there and with today’s deal on the 4TB model, it’s hard to beat. But if you can make do with 2TB there are some $60 options out there like this Toshiba Canvio Basics, but for $10 more it might make more sense to double your backup storage with today’s lead deal.

Check out these microSD offers as well, but if you would rather invest in the far faster portable SSD models out there, we have some deals to take a look at right now:

WD 4TB My Passport Portable External Hard Drive features:

Software for device management and backup with password protection. (Download and installation required. Terms and conditions apply. User account registration may be required.)

256-bit AES hardware encryption

SuperSpeed USB 3.0 port (5Gbps); USB 2.0 compatible

3-year limited warranty

