Score 4TB of WD backup storage with this portable My Passport HD at $70 (Amazon low)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonWD
Reg. $120 $70
WD 4TB My Passport Portable External Hard Drive

Amazon is now offering the WD 4TB My Passport Portable External Hard Drive for $70 shipped. Regularly $120 and more like $100 as of late at some retailers, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. This same drive sells for $120 at Best Buy, for comparison. It might not be one of those speedy solid-state options, but it is also an economic way to score some archival storage space or something for backups and the like. You’re looking at $17.50 per TB here set within a reliable Western Digital package with USB 3.0, 256-bit AES hardware encryption, and a 3-year limited warranty. Head below for more details. 

This is already one of the more affordable solutions out there and with today’s deal on the 4TB model, it’s hard to beat. But if you can make do with 2TB there are some $60 options out there like this Toshiba Canvio Basics, but for $10 more it might make more sense to double your backup storage with today’s lead deal. 

Check out these microSD offers as well, but if you would rather invest in the far faster portable SSD models out there, we have some deals to take a look at right now:

WD 4TB My Passport Portable External Hard Drive features:

  • Software for device management and backup with password protection. (Download and installation required. Terms and conditions apply. User account registration may be required.)
  • 256-bit AES hardware encryption
  • SuperSpeed USB 3.0 port (5Gbps); USB 2.0 compatible
  • 3-year limited warranty

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

WD

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Nomad expands Apple Watch band collection with two prem...
First discounts on XFX Speedster MERC310 RX 7900XT GPUs...
Save 27% on TP-Link’s Deco S4 Mesh Wi-Fi System 3...
Instant’s new 8-in-1 Rice Cooker with CarbReducin...
Hisense intros first-ever portable TriChroma Laser TV, ...
Razer’s 2022 Blade 15 RTX 3070 Ti Gaming Laptop f...
Philips DiamondClean smart toothbrush with travel case ...
Elgato’s Cam Link 4K takes your 2023 streams to t...
Load more...
Show More Comments