Nintendo Switch OLED sees rare refurbished discount to $290 (Orig. $349)

Best Buy is now offering the latest Nintendo Switch OLED for $289.99 shipped in certified refurbished condition. Available in both Neon and White Joy-Con styles, today’s offers are down from the usual $349 going rate for a new condition model in order to deliver $59 in savings. This is $8 under our previous mention on an open-box condition offering, too, and one of the lowest prices we’ve seen to date. While you can get a full rundown of what to expect in our hands-on review, the new OLED Switch lives up to its name with an improved screen that makes for more immersive handheld gaming, as well as upgraded speakers, too. There’s still the same hybrid action thanks to a refresh docking station that lets you play all of Nintendo’s most recent games on the big screen, too. Includes a 90-day warranty. Head below for more.

Then be sure to dive into all of the best game discounts now up for grabs for some ways to put your savings to use. There are plenty of Switch titles on sale right now, letting you expand your library if upgrading to the OLED model or at least kickstart things for first-time Switch owners.

CES 2023 is also delivering some entirely new gaming accessories as the Las Vegas showcase kicks off. This morning saw HyperX debut its first official Xbox controller, which is joined by an even more futuristic offering from Dell. The just-revealed Nyx gamepad features a traditional controller design, but packs in some more unique tech like like touch gesture sensors, scroll wheels, and more.

Nintendo Switch OLED features:

Introducing the newest member of the Nintendo Switch family. Play at home on the TV or on-the-go with a vibrant 7-inch OLED screen with the Nintendo Switch – OLED Model system. In addition to a new screen with vivid colors and sharp contrast, the Nintendo Switch – OLED Model includes a wide adjustable stand for more comfortable viewing angles, a dock with a wired LAN port for TV mode (LAN cable sold separately), 64GB of internal storage, and enhanced audio in Handheld and Tabletop modes using the system’s speakers.

