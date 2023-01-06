Stay limber in 2023 with up to 33% off Gaiam yoga gear from $8: Mats, apparel, much more

Continuing our coverage of discounts to help with your New Year’s fitness resolutions, Amazon has now kicked off a notable Gaiam yoga gear sale. With deals starting from $8, shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. You’ll find up to 33% off a wide range of gear including the Gaiam Premium 5mm Yoga Mat starting from $21.23. Regularly $25 and sometimes as much as $30, this is matching the lowest price we have tracked at Amazon in over a year and the best we can find. Alongside “additional cushioning,” it sports a sticky non-slip textured surface for “excellent traction and superior grip” made from non-toxic materials. It also measures out at 68 inches long by 24 inches wide. Head below for more Amazon yoga gear deals.

The yoga deals don’t stop there though. Amazon is dishing up solid offers on everything from workout apparel to recovery rollers, additional yoga matts, resistance bands, and balance balls. The deals start from $8 Prime shipped and you’ll find everything organized for you on this page.

You’ll also want to browse through the rest of the ongoing fitness, health, and home gym deals we are tracking – this time of the year tends to yield some of the most notable price drops in the category. From connected cycling experiences to adjustable dumbbell sets and more, some highlights are waiting below:

Gaiam Premium 5mm Yoga Mat features:

LIGHTWEIGHT & THICK YOGA MAT: These durable, yet lightweight exercise, yoga mats provide additional cushioning your joints need during any yoga or fitness routine

STICKY NON-SLIP TEXTURE: Yoga mat features a textured sticky non-slip surface for excellent traction and superior grip and a stylish design to keep you motivated and focused

NON TOXIC & 6P FREE PVC yoga mat is a healthier choice for you and the planet and free of DEHP, DBP, BBP, DINP, DIDP and DNOP (Note: For best results unroll and air out your mat for 2 3 days before use a harmless odor may be present when unwrapped)

