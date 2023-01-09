Dash Precision Meat Thermometer now up to 68% off at new $13 low, plus more from $10

Amazon is now offering the Dash Precision Quick-Read Meat Thermometer in Cool Gray for $12.84 with free shipping for Prime members for in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $40, this is more than 68% off the going rate, about $6 under the end-of-year price we tracked at $18.50, the lowest we have seen this model drop to on Amazon, and the best we can find. This is also the lowest listing we have tracked on any of the colorways. Leveraging its dual-wire thermocouple sensor, it can deliver real-time temperatures of your meats, breads, and other baked goods in “2-3 seconds.” A large, easy-to-read LCD screen provides both Celsius and Fahrenheit temperature readouts alongside a food-grade stainless steel probe, waterproof housing for easy cleaning, and an auto-off function to preserve the battery life (it runs on AAA batteries). More deals and details below.

A more popular and affordable option comes by way of the ThermoPro TP-03H Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer. It’s arguably a more industrial-looking design, which may or may not be preferable for some, but it is also even more affordable at $10.24 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25 right now. While not the lowest we have tracked, this model can go for as much as $15 and is now within a few cents of the best we have tracked on top of making for a notable alternative to the Dash variant. The readout isn’t quite as modern as the model above to my eye, but it delivers a similar feature set otherwise, including the waterproof treatment, as a well as a magnetic, fold-up design.

Then go check out this ongoing Amazon all-time low on this Z GRILLS pellet grill/smoker. As for indoor cooking, the price drop on Instant’s new 8-in-1 Rice Cooker with CarbReducing tech is still rolling with all of the details you need waiting in our previous coverage. From there, you’ll want to head over to our home goods hub for additional kitchen and cooking offers joined by everything from robot vacuums to non-touch forehead thermometers for just $10 (38% off).

Dash Precision Quick-Read Meat Thermometer features:

ULTRA FAST ACCURATE READING: Dash Precision Quick-Read Meat Thermometer is equipped with dual-wire thermocouple sensor to provide quick, accurate reads in as little as 2-3 seconds.

DIGITAL LCD DISPLAY: Digital LCD display provides an easy-to-read accurate temperature reading from -40°C/-40°F to 250°C/482°F.

WATERPROOF MEAT THERMOMETER IS EASY TO CLEAN: Dash Thermometer Probe is made from food grade stainless steel. Read exact temperature to make perfectly cooked beef, chicken, fish, lamb, pork, or turkey every time.

AUTO-OFF & PORTABLE: Probe folds in for easy storage, while the auto-off function extends the thermometers battery lifespan.

