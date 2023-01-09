LEGO Ninjago’s summer lineup launching later in 2023 with 11 upcoming sets

As the LEGO 2023 lineup begins coming into clearer view, we’re getting a better idea of how the summer wave of sets will look. Today we’re able to report on the names of eleven different LEGO Ninjago summer sets, all of which will be dropping in the latter half of the year.

LEGO Ninjago 2023 sets on the way this summer

Ninjago was already off to an incredibly strong start in 2023, with the launch of its winter collection back on the first of the month. Now we’re getting a look at what the second wave of the year will have in store as the Ninjas take on a whole host of new baddies. Across the eleven upcoming sets are plenty of different vehicles, mechas, and dragons, with price points that land across the entire spectrum. So you’ll find builds that arrive as some of the more affordable kits in the lineup at $9.99 as part of the LEGO Ninjago 2023 summer sets, with even some flagship creations that cap out at $139.99.

Last year’s LEGO Ninjago summer wave

It’ll be awhile before we see photos of any of the following sets, but we do know pricing and part counts for all eleven of the LEGO Ninjago 2023 summer sets. By far, the most exciting build for me will be the refreshed Destiny’s Bounty, which will be getting yet another updated build since we saw the original launch all of those years ago.

LEGO Ninjago 2023 summer sets:

71777 Jai Dragon Power: Tornado Spinjitzu: $9.99 | 72 pieces

| 72 pieces 71778 Nya Dragon Power: Drifting Spinjitzu: $9.99 | 57 pieces

| 57 pieces 71779 Llyod Dragon power: Spinjitzu Cyclone: $9.99 56 pieces

56 pieces 71789 Kai and Ras Care and Motorcycle Battle: $19.99 | 103 pieces

| 103 pieces 71790 Imperium Dragon Slayer Hound $19.99 | 198 pieces

| 198 pieces 71791 Zane Dragon Power: Spinjitzu Competition Sports Car: $34.99 | 307 pieces

| 307 pieces 71792 Sora’s Mecha Transformable Racing Bike: $44.99 | 384 pieces

| 384 pieces 717893 Heatwave Transforming Lava Dragon: $49.99 | 479 pieces

| 479 pieces 71794 Lloyd and Arin Ninja Team Mechs: $79.99 | 764 pieces

| 764 pieces 71796 Elemental Dragon vs. Empress Mech: $99.99 | 1,038

| 1,038 71797 Destiny’s Bounty: Race Against Time: $139.99 | 1,739 pieces

As far as the rest of the LEGO 2023 lineup dropping this summer, 9to5Toys can also report on what to expect from some other themes. The LEGO Disney 100th anniversary sets are going to be some of the more popular releases come the summer, but the company will also be tapping into a video game legend to bring Sonic the Hedgehog into his own theme with five sets come August.

