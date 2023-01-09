Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Dungeon of the Endless, Starlight, iWriter, much more

Monday morning has arrived and with it we have a fresh batch of discounted games and apps for iPhone, iPad, and more. Joining this morning’s software offers, we are also tracking $400 in savings on Apple’s 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro as well as the compact iPad mini 6 at $99 off. But for now it’s all about the apps including highlight deals like Starlight – Explore the Stars, Dungeon of the Endless: Apogee, 112 Operator, Kenshō, iWriter, and much more. Head below for a complete look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best holiday Mac and iOS app deals

iOS Universal: Lock Screen 16: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Blur Photo: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: AI Art Generator: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Starlight – Explore the Stars: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: BreatheIn: Calm Breathing: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Videdit – Handy Video Editor: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Dungeon of the Endless: Apogee: $2 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: 112 Operator: $3 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Object Removal Pro – Eraser Me: $5 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Kenshō: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: iWriter: $2 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Kenshō: $1 (Reg. $4)

Today’s best game deals: Disney Dreamlight Valley $22.50, XCOM 2 Collection $7.50, more

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: The Lost Fountain: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Safety Photo+Video Pro: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: DayCost Pro – Personal FinanceK: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Three Kingdoms The Last Warlord: $1 (Reg. $13)

iOS Universal: M.Duck: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Escape from Crimson Manor Ep.1: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: RPG Crystal Ortha: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: RPG Dragon Prana: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Cataclysm Bright Nights: $5 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Feedibus — RSS Feed Reader: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Monster Train: $8 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Inspire Pro: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Lagrange – AUv3 Plugin Synth: $7 (Reg. $9)

Mac: Earth 3D: $1 (Reg. $3)

More on Dungeon of the Endless Apogee:

Dungeon of the Endless: Apogee is the award-winning Rogue-Like Dungeon-Defense game, in which you and your team of heroes must protect the generator of your crashed ship while exploring an ever-expanding dungeon, all while facing waves of monsters and special events as you try to find your way out. The Apogee Edition of Dungeon Of The Endless includes the full game and five DLCs.

