Today’s best game deals: Disney Dreamlight Valley $22.50, XCOM 2 Collection $7.50, more

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases everyday of the week. While we are still tracking some solid offers on a range of Switch games, we also now have the lowest price yet on Disney Dreamlight Valley. Announced last spring as Disney’s take on an almost Animal Crossing-meets-adventure life sim experience filled with characters from the Magic Kingdom, the regularly $30 Switch version of the game can be had on Amazon at $22.49 in digital form with no shipping wait times – the best price we have tracked yet. Filled with quests and adventures alongside the usual series of life sim-like activities, players will meet “new characters in the Valley, check out the latest clothing and furniture collections in Scrooge’s Store, and complete challenging in-game events.” After Night Thorns spread across the peaceful valley forcing inhabitants to retreat “behind locked doors in the Dream Castle,” you’re tasked with discovering “the stories of this world and bring the magic back to Dreamlight Valley.” Get a closer look in our launch overage and head below for more of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals down below.
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
***Nintendo’s 2023 New Year eShop Sale from $2
- Immortals Fenix Rising $15 (Reg. up to $60)
- Plus add MONOPOLY Madness to cart
- Use code HOLIDAY22
- OlliOlli: Switch Stance eShop $2 (Reg. $15)
- XCOM 2 Collection $7.50 (Reg. $20+)
- Owlboy $12.50 (Reg. $25)
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening $42 (Reg. $60)
- Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain $21 (Reg. $30)
- Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Deluxe $37.50 (Reg. $50)
- Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker $28 (Reg. $40)
- Plus special episode $4 (Reg. $6)
- Paper Mario: The Origami King $42 (Reg. $60)
- Stardew Valley $10 (Reg. $15)
- TUNIC $27 (Reg. $30)
- It Takes Two $30 (Reg. $40)
- This War of Mine: Complete $2 (Reg. $40)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $30 (Reg. $50)
- New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe $44 (Reg. $60)
- Nickelodeon Kart Racers eShop $6 (Reg. $30)
- Pokémon Violet/Scarlet from $55 (Reg. $60)
- Sonic Frontiers $40 (Reg. $60)
- Hotline Miami Collection $12 (Reg. $15)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe pre-order $60
PlayStation and Xbox:
- Among Us: Impostor Edition $20 (Reg. $24)
- Owlboy $10 (Reg. $25)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga from $25 (Reg. $50)
- Cuphead & The Delicious Last Course $20 (Reg. $27)
- The Disney Afternoon Collection $5 (Reg. $20)
- Among Us: Ejected Edition $41.50 (Reg. $64+)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart $29.50 (Reg. $70)
- PlayStation Digital New Year Sale: 5,000+ titles up to 75% off
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns Enhanced $45 (Reg. $70)
- Little Nightmares Xbox $5 (Reg. $20)
- Sonic Frontiers $40 (Reg. $60)
- Dragon Age: Inquisition GOTY $6 (Reg. $40)
- PGA Tour 2K23 $30 (Reg. $60)
- Or on PS5 for $35 (Reg. $70)
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty pre-order $80
- Resident Evil 4 remake pre-orders now live at $60
Pre-orders:
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order $50
- Or with $10 gift card via Best Buy
- Dead Island 2 pre-orders from $70
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
