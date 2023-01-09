Refresh your Xbox Game Pass Ultimate sub with another 3-months for $24.50 (Reg. $45)

Update: The deal below is now live once again and now $0.10 less at $24.59 with free digital delivery. Details are as follows otherwise.
Trusted online retailer CDKeys is now offering 3-months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate at $24.69 with free digital delivery. Regularly $45 and currently listed for as much, at Amazon, this is within $1 of the Black Friday price we tracked and a match of our mention before that. Just for the folks that aren’t familiar with this seller, we have featured the CDKeys digital Game Pass deals a multitude of times over the last few years, delivering some of the best deals you’ll find anywhere for extending your existing subscription. While we know first-party Xbox titles will officially be jumping up in price starting next year, there is still a chance Game Pass subscription follow suit. So it might be a good idea to ensure your membership is squared away well into the future to potentially side step any price hikes on Microsoft’ on-demand gaming service. Head below or additional details.
The Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription comes along with a series of benefits, including online multiplayer action, FREE games, and digital game deals, and that’s all on top of the the service’s growing on-demand game streaming library across a number of platforms including your console, Android device, and more.
If you’re in the market for an Xbox Series S for the holidays, Amazon has the regular $300 machine down at $240 shipped right now or you can score one with an extra wireless gamepad for $250 at Best Buy for today only. All of the details you need on that are right here.
Just be sure to check out the Xbox Series S Gilded Hunter Bundle set and head over to our daily roundup for price drops on Xbox titles.
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate features:
- Includes Xbox Live Gold and over 100 high-quality games to play with friends on console, PC, phones, and tablets, and an EA Play membership, all for one low monthly price.* With games added all the time, there’s always something new to play.
- Enjoy new games on day one like Halo Infinite from Xbox Game Studios, as well as iconic franchises like DOOM from Bethesda Softworks, indie games, and blockbusters.
- EA Play gives you access to top titles on console and PC from best-loved series like Battlefield and STAR WARS. Plus, you get more from the games you love, including exclusive in-game challenges and rewards, special member-only content, and early trials of select new EA titles.
