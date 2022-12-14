Today’s best game deals: Sonic Origins 50% off at $20, Pokémon Violet/Scarlet $55, more

Holiday game deals continue with notable price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases. Amazon is now offering Sonic Origins on Nintendo SWitch in digital form for $19.99. Regularly $40, this is 50% off the going rate, matching the Black Friday price, and the lowest we can find. Just before SEGA announced the new Genesis Mini 2 console, it revealed the Sonic Origins collection – a package that includes enhanced ports of Sonic The Hedgehog 1 and 2 as well as Sonic 3 & Knuckles and Sonic CD. It is a notable way to bring the entire classic Sonic series to your modern Nintendo hardware in one fell swoop and you can now do so at 50% off without even waiting for shipping times. Get a closer look at the package in our launch coverage and then head below for the rest of today’s Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals.

Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch

***Check out the new Super Mario Bros. movie trailer

PlayStation and Xbox:

***PlayStation End of Year sale live from $1.50

Pre-orders:

