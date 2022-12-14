Today’s best game deals: Sonic Origins 50% off at $20, Pokémon Violet/Scarlet $55, more

Justin Kahn -
AmazonApps GamesSEGA
50% off $20
Sonic Origins deal

Holiday game deals continue with notable price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases. Amazon is now offering Sonic Origins on Nintendo SWitch in digital form for $19.99. Regularly $40, this is 50% off the going rate, matching the Black Friday price, and the lowest we can find. Just before SEGA announced the new Genesis Mini 2 console, it revealed the Sonic Origins collection – a package that includes enhanced ports of Sonic The Hedgehog 1 and 2 as well as Sonic 3 & Knuckles and Sonic CD. It is a notable way to bring the entire classic Sonic series to your modern Nintendo hardware in one fell swoop and you can now do so at 50% off without even waiting for shipping times. Get a closer look at the package in our launch coverage and then head below for the rest of today’s Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals. 

Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch

***Check out the new Super Mario Bros. movie trailer

PlayStation and Xbox:

***PlayStation End of Year sale live from $1.50

Pre-orders:

Overwatch Season 2 officially announced with Mythology-themed skins

Overwatch League 2022 Grand Finals liveblog: Fuel, Shock, and Outlaws square off

8Bitdo’s new transparent dual Xbox controller charger with glow lighting goes up for pre-order

First look at Sims 5, dubbed Project Rene, shows unique cross-platform play, plus more

PSVR2 is coming early 2023, but you won’t be able to play PSVR games on it

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
SEGA

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

J.Crew Flash Sale takes 50% off your purchase with deal...
Get your bake on with new low on Ninja’s hybrid h...
LEVOIT’s smart 300S Air Purifier back to Black Fr...
LEGO’s new Jazz Club arrives as its Modular Build...
OtterBox’s MagSafe 3K Wireless Power Bank just hi...
Latest Chromecast with Google TV streamers on sale: 4K ...
Bartesian premium Keurig-style cocktail maker undercuts...
Greenworks electric cordless snow throwers and shovels ...
Load more...
Show More Comments