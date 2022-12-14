Xbox Series S consoles with FREE extra controller down at $250 (Up to $110 off)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is now offering Microsoft Xbox Series S consoles with a FREE first-party wireless Xbox controller for $249.99 shipped. Regularly $300 for the console and as much as $60 for the gamepad (though you can land the Mineral Camo SE model on sale for $44 via Amazon), this is up to $110 off the going rate and the best overall value we can find right now. While you will still find the Xbox Series S on sale for $240 at Amazon, which is clearly a lower out of pocket price right now, you won’t get the extra value of the bonus controller and that listing won’t ship in time for Christmas at the time of writing. We did see a number of notable offers over Black Friday, like Target’s $250 with a $50 gift card, but today’s offer is easily among the best overall values we have tracked of the season. Head below for more details.

Today’s Best Buy bundle offer delivers the holiday console package, but this is essentially the same standard issue Series S console you’ll find elsewhere, just with the themed packaging. It carries 512GB of storage and comes along with a pair of wireless controllers (the extra controller automatically appears in the cart), the power cord, and a high-speed HDMI so it’s ready to go right out of the box. Just be sure to swing by today’s console game deal roundup to land some discounted titles as well.

If it’s the flagship Xbox Series X you’re after, it is once again in-stock at Walmart for the regular $499 shipped.

Then go check out Turtle Beach’s latest Xbox Fuel Controller Charging Station as well as this deal on the brand’s pro-grade Recon Cloud Controller and the new Xbox Series S Gilded Hunter Bundle set.

Xbox Series S features:

Go all digital with Xbox Series S and experience next-gen speed and performance at a great price.

Bundle includes: Xbox Series S console, one Xbox Wireless Controller, a high-speed HDMI cable, power cable, and 2 AA batteries.

Make the most of every gaming minute with Quick Resume, lightning-fast load times, and gameplay of up to 120 FPS—all powered by Xbox Velocity Architecture.*

Enjoy digital games from four generations of Xbox, with hundreds of optimized titles that look and play better than ever.

Add Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (membership sold separately) to play new games day one. Enjoy hundreds of high-quality games with friends on console, PC, and cloud. Plus, now you can skip the install and jump in with cloud gaming.*

