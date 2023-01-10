Add 4TB of game storage to your setup with the WD_BLACK P10 portable model down at $100

Amazon is now offering the WD_BLACK 4TB P10 Portable Game Drive HDD for $99.99 shipped. Regularly $130 these days and currently matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day, this is $30 off, matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon since mid 2021, and the best we can find. It might not be one of the latest model P40 SSD variants that is also currently on sale, but you’re also getting drastically more storage for the price here – just 1TB of the P40 sells for $130. Today’s deal delivers 4TB of storage to your portable and home gaming setup (that’s just $25 per TB) alongside compatibility with PC setups, Xbox and PlayStation consoles, Mac, and more. You can play games directly from the drive on PS4 and Xbox One, while using it for cold storage on the latest-generation systems to expand your library capacity without spending more on internal SSD upgrades. Head below for additional details.

Today’s lead deal is already quite competitive for a 4TB portable solution, whether it’s a gaming focused option or not. But you could save slightly more with the Toshiba Canvio Basics 4TB Portable External Hard Drive that sells for $89. Again, this isn’t purpose built for gaming, but if you’re just looking for something to store some digital game files on, it will get the job done.

We just had a chance to go hands-on with the fantastic, but quite pricey new SanDisk PRO-G40 portable SSD, and you’ll also find some notable deals to browse through below as well:

WD_BLACK 4TB P10 Portable Game Drive features:

The WD_Black P10 Game Drive gives your console or PC the performance-enhancing tools it needs to keep your competitive edge. It’s a top-tier external HDD in capacities 4TB, built specifically for gamers looking to expand the potential of their console or PC by saving their game library in an on-the-go form factor. Now, with WD_Black P10 Game Drive, you can drive your game the way you choose.