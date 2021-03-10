FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Dotemu unveils new old-school Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in Time-style game

If you have ever wished there was going to be a new Turtles in Time game, well Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge might be the closest you’ll ever get. Harkening back to the pixelated golden era of TMNT beat em’ ups, Dotemu and Tribute Games have now joined forces to create and announce a brand new side-scrolling brawler starring everyone’s favorite mutant turtles. Now slated for release on consoles and PC, head below to check out the Shredder’s Revenge reveal trailer. 

New Turtles in Time game? Not quite…

While it might not be exactly the new Turtles in Time game you were hoping for, Shredder’s Revenge is putting the turtles back in glorious pixelated form in an all-new, old-school beat em’ up style adventure. Turtles in Time and some of the SNES-era TMNT games are absolute classics for a reason, and Dotemu is looking to capitalize on the nostalgia factor here. So far, so good, if you ask me. 

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Combining classic brawler mechanics with “shell-shocking new abilities,” Leonardo, Raphael, Michelangelo, and Donatello will be stomping out the Foot Clan once again “through the sewers and bustling boroughs of New York City all the way to Dimension X.”

Actual story details are still somewhat thin, but here’s a teaser that came along with today’s trailer:

With Bebop and Rocksteady amassing gizmos to support Krang and Shredder’s latest scheme, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge finds the turtles battling through a breathless tour of iconic TMNT locations to thwart their nemeses’ most diabolical plan yet.

9to5Toys’ Take

When you’ll actually be able to dive into the new Turtles in Time action is still up in the air. We know the game is coming to both PC and consoles, but there are no specifics available just yet. In the meantime, go check out these amazing TMNT arcade machines.

There’s just something about seeing turtles in old-school, pixelated form that just feels right. It’s likely due to the nostalgia millions of gamers have over titles like Turtles in Time and other titles from the era, but either way, Donatello and the gang are back once again and in the way they were always meant to be. 

