Amazon expands your NERF arsenal at up to 57% off today with blasters and refills from $5.50

Today only, as part of its New Year Sale, Amazon is now offering up to 57% off a range of official NERF blasters and accessories. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. Whether you’re looking to expand your foam dart/ball arsenal at home, score something for the kids, or knock some upcoming birthday gifts off your list, Amazon’s one-day sale event is a notable chance to do so without paying anywhere near full price. You’ll find extra dart and ball refill canisters as well as a range of blasters including the 6-pack MicroShots bundle and more. The deals start from $5.50 and you’ll find everything right here alongside some top picks down below. 

NERF new year Amazon sale:

Another great birthday gifting option for the kids (or adults) is LEGO building kits. Be sure to scope out the new Ninjago summer lineup, the Sonic the Hedgehog theme, and the brand new Wildflower Bouquet and Dried Flower Centerpiece sets first, then go dive into our LEGO deal hub for some options you can score right now. Our LEGO January 2023 buyers guide is a particularly useful and notable place to start here. 

NERF MicroShots 6-Blaster Bundle features:

  • MINI-SIZED VERSIONS OF FAVORITE NERF BLASTERS: This bundle pack includes favorite Nerf blasters in a fun micro-size — great for battling and collecting! Includes 6 blasters and 6 Official Nerf Elite darts
  • CLASSIC AND SPECIAL COLORS: 4 blasters come in their classic Nerf color schemes, and 2 blasters feature special colors schemes for this Amazon bundle pack
  • FIRES 1 DART AT A TIME: Each single-shot blaster fires 1 dart at a time and is hand-powered (no batteries required)
  • SUSTAINABLE PACKAGING: Ships in simple, recyclable packaging that’s easy to open and frustration free

