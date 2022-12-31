LEGO January 2023 buyers guide: Check out all of the new Star Wars, Marvel, and other kits

A new year is now underway and with it comes an entire collection of LEGO sets. This time around for 2023, you’ll find everything from the latest Star Wars and Marvel recreations to Technic, City, Ninjago, the new LEGO Jazz Club, and many other new sets. Head below for the full scoop on all of the new LEGO sets available for January 2023, which are now available for purchase.

After quite the eventful year for LEGO, 2023 is starting off strong with a massive collection of new creations from a wide variety of themes. Ranging from the latest from LEGO Star Wars, Marvel, Creator, and more, you can check out the entire collection right here, or continue reading as we break down the best of what’s now available from LEGO.

All of the following kits will go live at midnight on January 1.

Star Wars

Kicking things off for the new sets for 2023, January will be seeing four different Star Wars builds hit store shelves. Continuing to deliver a diverse lineup of kits after the past year of pretty notable builds that are anything but just being locked to the Original Trilogy, we’re getting some love for The Clone Wars, Disney+ series, and some vehicles which haven’t made a brick-built debut in 20 years.

It’s a pretty impressive lineup that I’ll be excited to go hands-on with in the coming days here in some capacity. Expect to see the TIE Bomber be one of the hotter kits of the winter wave, while the 501st battle pack should serve as a nice addition to the popular 2020 version.

TIE Bomber: $64.99 | 625 pieces

| 625 pieces 501st Clone Troopers Battle Pack: $19.99 | 119 pieces

| 119 pieces Boba Fett’s Starship Microfighter: $9.99 | 85 pieces

| 85 pieces Tusken Raider: $9.99 | 152 pieces

Marvel

Over on the Marvel front, 2023 is seeing seven different new LEGO sets land to start off the new year. The variety is pretty nice, too! Aside from the four new Mech Armor sets which are solid in their own right, we’re getting a new version of both the Quintet and Hulkbuster, both of which are the best versions of the respective iconic MCU stables. I also love that we’re finally getting a Morbius set, though I don’t expect it to actually sell all that well.

The Avengers Quinjet: $99.99 | 795 pieces

| 795 pieces The Hulkbuster: The Battle of Wakanda: $49.99 | 385 pieces

| 385 pieces Ghost Rider Mech & Bike: $34.99 | 264 pieces

| 264 pieces Miles Morales vs. Morbius: $24.99 | 220 pieces

| 220 pieces Hulk Mech Armor: $14.99 | 138 pieces

| 138 pieces Thanos Mech Armor: $14.99 | 113 pieces

| 113 pieces Rocket Mech Armor: $14.99 | 98 pieces

Modular Building

The annual LEGO Modular Building series is of course also expanding for 2023, with a new addition arriving alongside the rest of the sets. The new Jazz Club hits the scene with a more colorful design then we’ve seen in the past. It stacks up to 2,899 pieces and delivers two different buildings which can be arrived on either side of each other.

At the $230 price point, you’re getting the usual highly-detailed build that comes spread across a 3-story Jazz Club complete with eight minifigures. We break down just how the latest Modular Building stacks up in our announcement coverage, but this is easily one of the most popular kits of the January lineup and is going to be one of the first to sell out.

Art

The LEGO Art theme is being expanded into 2023, as well, with just a single set. The new Hokusai: The Great Wave mosaic was just revealed earlier in the month and is now hitting store shelves as a $99.99 set. This is certainly one of the more unique builds to hit the display-worthy lineup to date, and love that it takes a more interesting step forward from the more bland mosaics we’ve seen in the past.

Avatar

One of the newer themes in the LEGO world is also seeing some creations land for January. Marking the second wave to date from James Cameron’s Avatar, the new lineup includes five different sets from the recently-released sequel, Way of the Water. There are some pretty neat looking kits in the lineup, with some extremely fun creature builds like the Tulkun, Skimwing, and Ilu.

Payakan the Tulkun & Crabsuit: $99.99 | 761 pieces

| 761 pieces Metkayina Reef Home: $79.99 | 528 pieces

| 528 pieces Mako Submarine​: $59.99 | 553 pieces

| 553 pieces Skimwing Adventure: $34.99 | 259 pieces

| 259 pieces Ilu Discovery: $24.99 | 179 pieces

Minecraft

As per usual, we’re also getting a new collection of Minecraft kits for 2023. The lineup includes seven different builds, and I have to say that is someone who isn’t a massive fan of the game or theme, there are some pretty cool builds. The Panda Haven is an easy highlight, though you have to love the Bee Cottage kit, too.

The Deep Dark Battle: $64.99 | 584 pieces

| 584 pieces The Panda Haven: $49.99 | 553 pieces

| 553 pieces The Sword Outpost: $44.99 | 427 pieces

| 427 pieces The Frozen Peaks: $34.99 | 304 pieces

| 304 pieces The Bee Cottage: $24.99 | 254 pieces

| 254 pieces The End Arena: $24.99 | 252 pieces

| 252 pieces The Swamp Adventure: $9.99 | 65 pieces

Super Mario

Fliprus Snow Adventure Expansion Set: $64.99 | 567 pieces

| 567 pieces Creativity Toolbox Maker Set: $59.99 | 588 pieces

Peach’s Garden Balloon Ride Expansion Set: $49.99 | 453 pieces

| 453 pieces Lava Wave Ride Expansion Set: $34.99 | 218 pieces

| 218 pieces Ice Mario Suit and Frozen World Expansion Set: $24.99 | 105 pieces

| 105 pieces Conkdor’s Noggin Bopper Expansion Set: $14.99 | 130 pieces

| 130 pieces Character Packs – Series 6: $5.99 | 52 pieces

Technic

Bugatti Bolide: $49.99 | 905 pieces

| 905 pieces Monster Jam Monster Mutt Dalmatian: $19.99 | 244 pieces

| 244 pieces Monster Jam Dragon: $19.99 | 217 pieces

| 217 pieces Dump Truck: $12.99 | 177 pieces

| 177 pieces Snow Groomer: $12.99 | 178 pieces

Collectible Minifigures

Minifigure fans are also in luck for January, as the new sets for 2023 also include the Series 24 Collectible Minifigure Series packs. Each of these $4.99 blind bag figures sport some unique designs and range from characters like a T-Rex Costume Fan, Rococo Aristocrat, Robot Warrior, and Potter to some more interesting ones like an Orc, Falconer, Brown Classic Astronaut with Spacebaby, and Rockin’ Horse Rider.

Each of the figures come in foil bags. There’s a total of 12 different characters that each come paired with some fitting accessories.

Ninjago

Zane’s Ice Dragon Creature: $99.99 | 973 pieces

| 973 pieces Jay’s Titan Mech: $79.99 | 794 pieces

| 794 pieces Creative Ninja Brick Box: $59.99 | 530 pieces

| 530 pieces Kai’s Mech Rider EVO: $44.99 | 312 pieces

| 312 pieces Cole’s Earth Dragon EVO: $34.99 | 285 pieces

| 285 pieces Lloyd’s Mech Battle EVO: $19.99 | 223 pieces

| 223 pieces Nya’s Water Dragon EVO: $19.99 | 173 pieces

| 173 pieces Jay’s Lightning Jet EVO: $9.99 | 146 pieces

| 146 pieces Kai’s Ninja Race Car EVO: $9.99 | 94 pieces

| 94 pieces Lloyd’s Ninja Street Bike: $9.99 | 64 pieces

Monkie Kid

Monkey King Ultra Mech: $159.99 | 1,705 pieces

| 1,705 pieces Monkie Kid’s Team Hideout: $139.99 | 1,582 pieces

| 1,582 pieces Yellow Tusk Elephant: $79.99 | 844 pieces

| 844 pieces Mei’s Dragon Jet: $19.99 | 246 pieces

| 246 pieces Monkie Kid’s Combi Mech: $19.99 | 277 pieces

City

Fire Command Truck: $64.99 | 502 pieces

| 502 pieces Custom Car Garage: $59.99 | 507 pieces

| 507 pieces Fire Station and Fire Truck: $39.99 | 153 pieces

| 153 pieces Gaming Tournament Truck: $39.99 | 344 pieces

| 344 pieces 4×4 Off-Roader Adventures: $29.99 | 252 pieces

| 252 pieces Fire Rescue Boat: $29.99 | 144 pieces

| 144 pieces Recycling Truck: $29.99 | 261 pieces

| 261 pieces Penguin Slushy Van: $19.99 | 194 pieces

| 194 pieces Construction Digger: $19.99 | 148 pieces

| 148 pieces 4×4 Fire Truck Rescue: $9.99 | 97 pieces

| 97 pieces Electric Sports Car: $9.99 | 95 pieces

| 95 pieces ATV and Otter Habitat: $9.99 | 90 pieces

| 90 pieces Park Tractor: $9.99 | 86 pieces

| 86 pieces Vet Van Rescue: $9.99 | 58 pieces

| 58 pieces Cyber Stunt Bike: $7.99 | 13 pieces

| 13 pieces Bear Stunt Bike: $7.99 | 10 pieces

Classic and Creator 3-in-1

Birdhouse: $29.99 | 476 pieces

| 476 pieces White Rabbit: $19.99 | 258 pieces

| 258 pieces Creative Monkey Fun: $9.99 | 135 pieces

