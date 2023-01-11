Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: DEEMO Reborn, Arrog, WEATHER NOW, and more

Wednesday morning has arrived and we now have a fresh batch of Mac and iOS app deals courtesy of Apple’s digital storefronts. Joining ongoing deals on Apple Studio Displays and the official Apple Watch Magnetic Charging Dock, today we spotted notable discounts on iPhone 12 series handsets starting from $340 with all of the details you need right here. But for now we are focused on the apps including highlight offers on DEEMO -Reborn-, Pre K Preschool Learning Games, Arrog, Geneforge, WEATHER NOW, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

iOS Universal: Alti-meter: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: DEEMO -Reborn-: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Hideout: Early Reading: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Pre K Preschool Learning Games: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Arrog: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Geneforge 1 – Mutagen HD: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Silver Screen Story: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Remember: Stickies Widget: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: LOMOgraph: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: WEATHER NOW ° – daily forecast: $3 (Reg. $25)

Mac: Fireplace 3D: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Rent Business Tycoon Game: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: MIYAMOTO: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Swim Out: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Agent A: A puzzle in disguise: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Forest Camp Story: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: BATTLESHIP: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Action Puzzle: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Rip Them Off: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Wishboard: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: File List Export: $5 (Reg. $6)

More on DEEMO -Reborn-:

A girl who fell from the skies and lost her past; Deemo who plays the piano all alone in the world of the treehouse; an accidental encounter between the two. A Classic Reborn: Centered around an ancient castle and a mysterious tree that grows when melody is in the air, control the little girl who has fallen from the sky and help her find her way home. Investigation Reborn: Unravel riddles and mysteries hidden in the castle. Find sheet music that falls from the heavens, unlock new places, and discover the truth.

