Today’s best game deals: Marvel’s Midnight Suns $47, Just Dance 2023 50% off, more

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases everyday of the week. Amazon is now offering Marvel’s Midnight Suns Enhanced Edition in digital for on Xbox for $46.89. Regularly $70, this is 33% off the going rate, matching the Xbox direct sale price, and the best price we can find. It is the lowest total we have tracked on Amazon since release back in November. You’ll also find the Digital+ Edition at $53.59, down from $80, and the Legendary Edition at $66.99, down from $100. Both of which are at the lowest we have seen on Amazon and include some bonus goodies by way of things like premium skins and the season pass. In this tactical RPG from Firaxis Games (Civilization, XCOM, and more), players “awaken after centuries of slumber to lead a hot-tempered team of dangerous and conflicted heroes” against the underworld army of the ancient demoness Lilith. Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals.
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
***Nintendo’s 2023 New Year eShop Sale from $2
- Just Dance 2023 Edition + Pin set $30 (Reg. $60)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $39 (Reg. $60)
- BioShock: The Collection eShop $10 (Reg. $50)
- LEGO Builder’s Journey $10 (Reg. $20)
- OKAMI HD $10 (Reg. $20)
- Oddworld: Stranger’s Wrath $10 (Reg. $30)
- Valkyria Chronicles $6 (Reg. $20)
- Disney Dreamlight Valley $22.50 (Reg. $30)
- OlliOlli: Switch Stance eShop $2 (Reg. $15)
- XCOM 2 Collection $7.50 (Reg. $20+)
- Owlboy $12.50 (Reg. $25)
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening $42 (Reg. $60)
- Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain $21 (Reg. $30)
- Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Deluxe $37.50 (Reg. $50)
- Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker $28 (Reg. $40)
- Plus special episode $4 (Reg. $6)
- Paper Mario: The Origami King $42 (Reg. $60)
- Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker $28 (Reg. $40)
- Stardew Valley $10 (Reg. $15)
- TUNIC $27 (Reg. $30)
- It Takes Two $30 (Reg. $40)
- This War of Mine: Complete $2 (Reg. $40)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $30 (Reg. $50)
- New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe $44 (Reg. $60)
- Nickelodeon Kart Racers eShop $6 (Reg. $30)
- Pokémon Violet/Scarlet from $55 (Reg. $60)
- Sonic Frontiers $40 (Reg. $60)
- Hotline Miami Collection $12 (Reg. $15)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe pre-order $60
PlayStation and Xbox:
- NHL 23 from $24 (Reg. $60+)
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey: The Fate of Atlantis $12.50 (Reg. $25)
- Among Us: Impostor Edition $20 (Reg. $24)
- LEGO Builder’s Journey $10 (Reg. $20)
- OKAMI HD $10 (Reg. $20)
- Owlboy $10 (Reg. $25)
- Cuphead & The Delicious Last Course $20 (Reg. $27)
- The Disney Afternoon Collection $5 (Reg. $20)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart $29.50 (Reg. $70)
- PlayStation Digital New Year Sale: 5,000+ titles up to 75% off
- Sonic Frontiers $40 (Reg. $60)
- Dragon Age: Inquisition GOTY $6 (Reg. $40)
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty pre-order $80
- Resident Evil 4 remake pre-orders now live at $60
Pre-orders:
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order $50
- Or with $10 gift card via Best Buy
- Dead Island 2 pre-orders from $70
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
Overwatch Season 2 officially announced with Mythology-themed skins
Overwatch League 2022 Grand Finals liveblog: Fuel, Shock, and Outlaws square off
8Bitdo’s new transparent dual Xbox controller charger with glow lighting goes up for pre-order
First look at Sims 5, dubbed Project Rene, shows unique cross-platform play, plus more
PSVR2 is coming early 2023, but you won’t be able to play PSVR games on it
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!