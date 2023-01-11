Today’s best game deals: Marvel’s Midnight Suns $47, Just Dance 2023 50% off, more

Justin Kahn -
AmazonApps Games
Reg. $70+ $47
Marvel's Midnight Suns

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases everyday of the week. Amazon is now offering Marvel’s Midnight Suns Enhanced Edition in digital for on Xbox for $46.89. Regularly $70, this is 33% off the going rate, matching the Xbox direct sale price, and the best price we can find. It is the lowest total we have tracked on Amazon since release back in November. You’ll also find the Digital+ Edition at $53.59, down from $80, and the Legendary Edition at $66.99, down from $100. Both of which are at the lowest we have seen on Amazon and include some bonus goodies by way of things like premium skins and the season pass. In this tactical RPG from Firaxis Games (Civilization, XCOM, and more), players “awaken after centuries of slumber to lead a hot-tempered team of dangerous and conflicted heroes” against the underworld army of the ancient demoness Lilith. Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals. 

Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch

***Nintendo’s 2023 New Year eShop Sale from $2

PlayStation and Xbox:

Pre-orders:

