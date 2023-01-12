9to5Toys Daily: January 12, 2022 – M2 MacBook Air $200 off, Galaxy Watch 5 from $230, more

Rikka Altland -
9to5Toys Daily

Listen to a recap of the best deals and news from 9to5Toys each day at noon. 9to5Toys Daily is available on iTunes and Apple PodcastsGoogle Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed. New episodes of 9to5Toys Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they are available.

https://9to5toys.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/5/2023/01/9to5Toys-Daily-11223-11.20-AM.mp3

Host

Rikka Altland 

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

9to5Toys Daily

New episodes of 9to5Toys Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes…

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

VIVO’s standing desks and converters help you be ...
Belkin’s USB-C 10K Power Bank charges your mobile...
MSI’s Vector GP76 17.3-inch RTX 3080 Ti 360Hz Gam...
Journey intros new 3-in-1 MagSafe stand with removable ...
OnePlus 10 Pro scores you a new smartphone for the new ...
Smartphone Accessories: LISEN Air Vent iPhone/Android M...
Reebok New Year Sale offers extra 50% off clearance wit...
LEGO’s 2023 Lunar New Year sets are finally avail...
Load more...
Show More Comments