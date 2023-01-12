Save 60% on Apple’s (Product)RED AirTag Leather Loop at $16 Prime shipped, more

Amazon is now offering the (Product)RED Apple AirTag Leather Loop for $15.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $39, like it usually fetches directly from the Apple online store, this is nearly 60% off the going rate, $0.50 below our previous mention, and a new Amazon all-time low. This is also matching the 2-pack offer we tracked on the Leather Loops during Black Friday last year. You’ll find the Saddle Brown model available at $19.99, down from he $39 regular price right now as well. Alongside the (Product)RED colorway on our lead offer, Apple has sourced specially tanned European leather to bring what it refers to as an “extra touch of elegance” to your AirTag carry kit. Apple also says it “stays firmly attached while securing your AirTag tightly in place, so you always know where your items are.” Get an even closer look in our launch coverage for additional details and head below for more.

A more affordable solution and one of the more unique loop-like cases out there comes from Native Union. The brand’s Curve Silicone Case for AirTag offers a similar approach as the loop models in some ways – you can attach it to just about anything – that ships in various colorways starting from $10 Prime shipped.

We are also still tracking a solid price drop on Elevation Lab’s Pet AirTag holder down at $16 Prime shipped. Just be sure to check out some of the latest releases in the AirTag accessory space including the brand’s hidden TagVault Mountain Bike AirTag holder at $12 as well as the models found in CASETiFY’s latest Minions collection and as part of its Disney collaboration that debuted yesterday for the first time. All of the details on the latter can be found in our launch coverage.

Apple AirTag Leather Loop features:

Specially tanned European leather adds an extra touch of elegance to this versatile loop. It stays firmly attached while securing your AirTag tightly in place, so you always know where your items are. AirTag is sold separately. When you buy the (PRODUCT)RED AirTag Leather Loop, we will now send a contribution to the Global Fund to fight COVID-19. Your support can make all the difference.

