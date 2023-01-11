Native Union’s form-fitting coated canvas MacBook sleeves now 25% off at $30 shipped

The official Native Union Amazon storefront is once again offering some solid price drops on its Stow Lite MacBook Sleeve. Both the 13- and 16-inch models are now marked down to $29.99 shipped, which is 25% off the going rate and matching our previous mention from December. This is within few bucks of the limited Black Friday all-time low and the lowest price we can find. Today’s price drops are available in the black, slate, indigo blue, and sage colorways. Native Union describes these cases as a “minimalist, foolproof solution for everyday on-the-go protection and carry” that are made of a form-fitting coated canvas fabric with genuine leather accents. The water-repellent zipper and subtle Native Union branding are nice touches as well. More details below.

If you would rather just grab something quick and easy, something like the Amazon Basics models might do the trick. While they might not be as well made or have the same sense of design, you can also land them starting from under $10 Prime shipped in a range of sizes for various laptops, MacBooks, Chromebooks, and more.

Firstly, go check out the new CASETiFY x Disney Apple gear collection that was unveiled today and loaded with everything from MagSafe wallets and iPhone 14 cases to AirPods covers and MacBook sleeves. But if you’re looking to upgrade your Apple notebook all together, head straight over to the $400 price drop we are tracking on the 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro before the price jumps back up on you.

Native Union Stow Lite MacBook Sleeve features:

EVERYDAY PROTECTION: A minimalist, foolproof solution for everyday on-the-go protection and carry. Compatible with MacBook Pro 15″ (2016 – 2019), MacBook Pro 16”(2019-2021).

QUALITY CRAFTSMANSHIP: Resistant textile exterior and quilted interior offers durable 360-degree protection without compromising slim form.

UNDERSTATED DESIGN: Form-fitting with a sleek, minimalist design to complement your MacBook. Features genuine leather accents for a subtle, premium finish to your everyday carry.

IT’S IN THE DETAILS: Features a water-repellent zipper and coated canvas to give your device even more protection from the elements.

