Start the new year with Google’s Pixel 7/Pro smartphones on sale from $499 (Save $100+)

Coming in with a late New Years sale, Google’s latest Pixel 7 Pro is now going on sale to start off the week today. Courtesy of Amazon, the latest unlocked 128GB 5G smartphone now sells for $749 shipped in several colorways. Normally fetching $899, you’re looking at a $150 discount that matches the Black Friday pricing from the holiday shopping festivities last November. It has sold for less once in the past during some quite limited flash sales that hardly lasted a few hours, with this being the second-best ever.

Packed into a refreshed design that still delivers the same size 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz screen as before, Pixel 7 Pro arrives as Google’s most capable handset yet. The updated build also houses a new camera assembly on the back of the handset, which comes centered around a 50MP main sensor, 12MP ultrawide lens, and upgraded 48MP telephoto zoom capabilties. All of that comes powered by the new second-generation Tensor G2 chip which is complemented by 128GB of storage and 12GB of RAM. We break down all of the details in our launch coverage, as well.

If you don’t need the larger of the new latest Google smartphone experiences, the New Year savings are also carrying over to the Pixel 7 5G 128GB at $499. Amazon is ushering in another match of the Black Friday pricing with a $100 discount from the usual $599 going rate while still managing to deliver one of the first times we’ve seen pricing drop this low.

Pixel 7 arrives with much of the same enhancements as its larger counterpart, just in a more compact build that comes centered around a 6.3-inch FHD display with faster 90Hz refresh rate and 1,400-nit peak brightness. There’s much of the same Tensor G2 performance, as well as a dual sensor rear camera array that comes outfitted into a refreshed design. Over at 9to5Google, you can get a better idea of what to expect from our launch coverage.

Over on the Samsung side of the flagship devices, this week is kicking off with a pair of notable holdover offers on a pair of foldable handsets. Delivering one of the most popular experiences out there, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 now starts at $841 and delivers a 6.7-inch folding 120Hz display with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip at the center. Or if you could use an even more full-featured foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 gets in on the savings with an even more sizable $400 discount. You’ll find the same SoC at the center of the experience, just with an even more capable 7.6-inch folding display.

Google Pixel 7 Pro features:

Google Pixel 7 Pro is Google’s best-of-everything phone; powered by Google Tensor G2, it’s faster, more efficient, and more secure, with the best photo and video quality yet on Pixel. The Google Pixel 7 Pro 6.7-inch Smooth Display makes everything stunning and immersive; it intelligently adjusts up to 120Hz for smoother, more responsive performance. Google Pixel 7 Pro has a 5x telephoto lens with 30x Super Res Zoom; the upgraded ultrawide lens powers Macro Focus to capture the smallest details.

