Today’s Android game and app deals: 911 Operator, Manual Camera, Snipback, more

We are mid way through the week and it’s now time for all of today’s best Android game and app deals. As for Android-centric hardware offers to watch out for, we are now tracking notable deals on Google’s latest Pixel Buds Pro as well as the Fossil Gen 6 Wear OS Smartwatch and the Razer Kishi controller down at $37 to add some physical controls to your mobile gaming setup. On the software side of things, highlight deals include titles like Snipback, Manual Camera: DSLR Camera Pro, Quest of Wizard, AERO FIGHTERS 2, 911 Operator, Default App Manager, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s Android game and app deals.

More on 911 Operator:

In 911 OPERATOR, you take on the role of an emergency dispatcher, who has to rapidly deal with the incoming reports. Your task is not just to pick up the calls, but also to react appropriately to the situation – sometimes giving first aid instructions is enough, at other times a police, fire department or paramedics’ intervention is a necessity. Keep in mind, that the person on the other side of the line might turn out to be a dying daughter’s father, an unpredictable terrorist, or just a prankster. Can you handle all of this?

