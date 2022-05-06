Hands-on with LEGO’s unique new Multiverse of Madness and its exclusive minifigs

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is hitting theaters today, and we’re diving in to take a hands-on look at what LEGO’s tie-in set has to offer. Including three exciting minifigures, the new Gargantos Showdown set delivers Strange alongside exclusive new Wong and America Chavez releases.

Hands-on with LEGO’s new Multiverse of Madness set

As one of the latest LEGO sets from the MCU, the new Gargantos Showdown​ set marks the very first and only build from the Multiverse of Madness. We first got an exclusive look at the creation all the way back in December, and so now it’s fun to be getting a hands-on look. Everything in the $29.99 set stacks up to 264 pieces and includes three minifigs.

Before we get any further, it’s also worth noting that this is a spoiler-free review of the set. So if you haven’t seen the Doctor Strange sequel yet, there’s nothing to worry about.

Putting nearly all of the included pieces to use, the Gargantos Showdown​ set mainly assembles, well, Gargantos. This green monster feels perfectly at home in LEGO form, even if it’s a bit unique for a Marvel foe. The build uses plenty of unique techniques to make its brick-build debut and is centered around the giant eyeball right in the center. Branching out from there are 12 different posable tentacles and tendrils that can be adjusted in any number of ways.

I really love the way that the build turned out just from the looks department. It’s not all too often that the LEGO Group gives builders such a unique and interesting creature, and so you can tell the designer had a lot of fun assembling the model. It’ll certainly have a nice presence up on display if you’re posing it with the rest of your Marvel sets, but it also offers plenty of playability for younger fans just looking to bring a new baddie from the big screen into their collections.

Arguably, the bigger selling point of the LEGO Multiverse of Madness set is the minifigures. This time around, the LEGO Group is including three different characters headlined by Doctor Strange himself, but the other two are also all-new and exclusive in the Marvel catalog.

First, though, let’s talk about our former Sorcerer Supreme. Strange sports some pretty detailed printing that extends across his torso and onto the leg as well as around the back. The big highlight for many is going to be the molded cape piece. It first made an appearance in last year’s No Way Home kit, and now is back for a second run. Love how it turns an accessory into another play element of the set and looks fantastic on display too.

Then there are a pair of all-new figures making a debut in the LEGO Multiverse of Madness set. Wong hasn’t seen all too many brick-built releases over the years and has now been updated for the new MCU release. Printing is pretty solid throughout and I have to say this is the best minifig version of the new Sorcerer Supreme.

Last up, we have an entirely new character making her brick-built debut, America Chavez. The superhero has her jean jacket look depicted in LEGO form this time around and uses the newer-style bendable short legs. Her figure isn’t as detailed as the other sorcerers in the set, but it’s lovely to see the MCU’s first lesbian superhero getting the LEGO treatment. She even includes a little pride-printed stud that’s a nice touch.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Clocking in at $29.99, the only LEGO Multiverse of Madness set doesn’t have as much to prove as some of the more expensive sets. And so for what it is, the Gargantos Showdown​ is definitely one of the more interesting creations I’ve gotten my hands on as of late. I always really love these one-off sets for some of the smaller MCU movies, and the latest here continues that trend.

It’s a fun little set that delivers some great play features for younger builders and something to like for older fans, though I do have to say that the minifigures are the real star of the show. As much as I love the Gargantos build, getting Strange, Wong, and Chavez all in one set is going to be a big draw for many.

So all in all, this is definitely worth picking up for LEGO enthusiasts and Marvel fans alike. It’s not going to be the most eye-catching creation out there, but $30 is a great price and a fun way to complement today’s Multiverse of Madness theatrical premiere.

