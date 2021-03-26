Heading into the spring season, the LEGO Group has certainly been busy readying a collection of buildable helmets and busts of iconic Star Wars or Marvel characters, and now you can include DC superheroes as well. Entering with 410 pieces, the upcoming LEGO Batman Cowl debuts with a unique twist on the brick-built character lineup. Head below for a closer look and all of the details.

LEGO assembles new Batman Cowl

As the very first DC superhero getting the brick-built treatment in the buildable helmet line, the upcoming LEGO Batman Cowl has now gone live early on Barnes and Noble ahead of an official announcement. The latest addition to the lineup arrives with 410 pieces and much of the same design from previous models, just with some added DC flair.

Given that this is geared more toward collectors and enters into the adult-focused series complete with black box art and the like, there’s the usual display stand and plaque at the bottom. But where it differs from the other superheroes and Star Wars characters who have previously been released in this medium before is the theming.

Other builds have entered more as brick-built versions of the characters more than props from their respective series. And while the distinction between the two is a bit blurred for the Star Wars helmets, the LEGO Group is positioning its Batman Cowl as definitely fitting into the former of the two categories.

The transparent mouthpiece reveals the display stand that upholds the cowl, and if it wasn’t scaled down, it would look as through someone could actually don the Batman cowl. But of course we’re talking about a brick-built display piece, so the illusion will have to do.

Entering at $59.99, the new LEGO Batman Cowl will begin shipping right alongside the recently unveiled Darth Vader and Scout Trooper helmets. It retails for $59.99, which is what we’ve come to expect from the collection and will be available directly from LEGO Shop.com as well as what looks to be third-party sellers like Barnes and Noble, as well as likely Amazon and more.

9to5Toys’ Take

Entering at 410 pieces, the new LEGO Batman Cowl honestly isn’t that great of a value. I’m the last one who needs reminding that the final model can be worth way more than the sum of its individual bricks, but this set in particular feels a bit too overpriced.

But value aside, I really appreciate the direction that the LEGO Group is going this time around. It’s not that the buildable helmet line is getting stale or anything, but opting to make this more of a brick-built prop than just a re-creation of Batman himself is a nice touch. And the execution with that theming is pretty spot on, too.

