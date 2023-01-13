Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Doom & Destiny Advanced, The Quest, SiNKR, and more

We are nearly ready to head into the weekend and now it’s time to take a closer look at Friday’s best Mac an iOS app deals. Joining this morning’s offers on Beats Studio Buds and these iPhone 13 price drops, you’ll find all of today’s best App Store discounts waiting below. Highlights include titles like Doom & Destiny Advanced, Friday, The Quest, SiNKR, Dream A Little Dream, and more. Hit the jump for a closer look at everything.

Best holiday Mac and iOS app deals

iOS Universal: Dream A Little Dream: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: System Activity Monitors: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Animatix – Photo Animation: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Doom & Destiny Advanced: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Friday – by Friedemann Friese: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: The Quest: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: SiNKR: A minimalist puzzle: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Buffer Editor – Code Editor: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: SkySafari 7 Pro: $30 (Reg. $50)

Mac: SEE Finance 2: $30 (Reg. $40)

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Tiny Trees: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: GPS Bike Ride Tracker by Vima: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Dungeon and Puzzles: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Infinity Pinball: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Titan Quest: Legendary Edition: $14 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: New Pixels: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Castle of White Night: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Devil Shard: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Adventure Pinball: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: The Scoring Machine: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Luwian: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Note Yourself – Remind Self: $1 (Reg. $2)

More on Doom & Destiny Advanced:

A Pastafarian cleric, a wizard, a barbarian and a chef enter a dungeon. It’s not a joke, it’s Doom & Destiny Advanced. Embody 13 different heroic spirits, equip gear, master skills and character combinations to fight in turn based combat 300+ different enemies and, while you progress into an over 30 hours main quest, feel free to explore 500+ locations looking for more than 100 hidden secrets.

