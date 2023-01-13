Today’s best game deals: Sonic Frontiers $37, GRIS $4, Hollow Knight $7, and more

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases everyday of the week. Walmart is now offering digital copies of Sonic Frontiers on Nintendo Switch for $36.98 on Nintendo Switch. Regularly $60, this is the lowest price we have tracked on the title since release outside of the brief $29 offer over Black Friday. Amazon still has the physical copy down at $40 shipped, but you can now save even more with the digital edition at Walmart. This is essentially the latest release we have seen from team Sonic – outside of the new official Sonic LEGO theme we featured recently that is – and one of the more unique takes on the high-speed hedgehog yet. Delivering an almost Mario Odyssey-like 3D approach, it features five large open-world islands to explore alongside a host of other gameplay modes including side quests, puzzles, Sonic pinball, and even fishing. And that’s on top of the high-octane platforming and an all-new battle system. Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals.
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
***Nintendo’s 2023 New Year eShop Sale from $2
- Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening $38 (Reg. $60)
- Crysis Remastered Trilogy $27.50 (Reg. $50)
- GRIS $4 (Reg. $17)
- Hollow Knight $7 (Reg. $15)
- Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $46 (Reg. $60)
- Celeste $4 (Reg. $20)
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus $6 (Reg. $40)
- Just Dance 2023 Edition + Pin set $30 (Reg. $60)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $39 (Reg. $60)
- BioShock: The Collection eShop $10 (Reg. $50)
- LEGO Builder’s Journey $10 (Reg. $20)
- OKAMI HD $10 (Reg. $20)
- Oddworld: Stranger’s Wrath $10 (Reg. $30)
- Valkyria Chronicles $6 (Reg. $20)
- Disney Dreamlight Valley $22.50 (Reg. $30)
- Or $20 at Walmart
- OlliOlli: Switch Stance eShop $2 (Reg. $15)
- XCOM 2 Collection $7.50 (Reg. $20+)
- Owlboy $12.50 (Reg. $25)
- Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain $21 (Reg. $30)
- Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Deluxe $37.50 (Reg. $50)
- Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker $28 (Reg. $40)
- Or $25 at Walmart
- Plus special episode $4 (Reg. $6)
- Paper Mario: The Origami King $42 (Reg. $60)
- Stardew Valley $10 (Reg. $15)
- TUNIC $27 (Reg. $30)
- New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe $44 (Reg. $60)
- Pokémon Violet/Scarlet from $55 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe pre-order $60
PlayStation and Xbox:
***Xbox Series X Replica Mini Fridge for $55 (Reg. $79+)
- Joe & Mac – Caveman Ninja PSN $24 (Reg. $30)
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns from $47 (Reg. $70)
- NHL 23 from $24 (Reg. $60+)
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey: The Fate of Atlantis $12.50 (Reg. $25)
- Among Us: Impostor Edition $20 (Reg. $24)
- LEGO Builder’s Journey $10 (Reg. $20)
- OKAMI HD $10 (Reg. $20)
- Owlboy $10 (Reg. $25)
- Cuphead & The Delicious Last Course $20 (Reg. $27)
- The Disney Afternoon Collection $5 (Reg. $20)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart $29.50 (Reg. $70)
- PlayStation Digital New Year Sale: 5,000+ titles up to 75% off
- Sonic Frontiers $40 (Reg. $60)
- Dragon Age: Inquisition GOTY $6 (Reg. $40)
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty pre-order $80
- Resident Evil 4 remake pre-orders now live at $60
Pre-orders:
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order $50
- Or with $10 gift card via Best Buy
- Dead Island 2 pre-orders from $70
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
Xbox Developer_Direct event: Elder Scrolls, Redfall, more
Overwatch Season 2 officially announced with Mythology-themed skins
Overwatch League 2022 Grand Finals liveblog: Fuel, Shock, and Outlaws square off
8Bitdo’s new transparent dual Xbox controller charger with glow lighting goes up for pre-order
PSVR2 is coming early 2023, but you won’t be able to play PSVR games on it
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!