Today’s best game deals: Sonic Frontiers $37, GRIS $4, Hollow Knight $7, and more

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases everyday of the week. Walmart is now offering digital copies of Sonic Frontiers on Nintendo Switch for $36.98 on Nintendo Switch. Regularly $60, this is the lowest price we have tracked on the title since release outside of the brief $29 offer over Black Friday. Amazon still has the physical copy down at $40 shipped, but you can now save even more with the digital edition at Walmart. This is essentially the latest release we have seen from team Sonic – outside of the new official Sonic LEGO theme we featured recently that is – and one of the more unique takes on the high-speed hedgehog yet. Delivering an almost Mario Odyssey-like 3D approach, it features five large open-world islands to explore alongside a host of other gameplay modes including side quests, puzzles, Sonic pinball, and even fishing. And that’s on top of the high-octane platforming and an all-new battle system. Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals.

Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch

PlayStation and Xbox:

***Xbox Series X Replica Mini Fridge for $55 (Reg. $79+)

Pre-orders:

