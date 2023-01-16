New all-time low hits elago’s Game Boy-style AirPods Pro 2 case at just over $12 (Reg. $17+)

After launching its new AW5 Apple Watch case recently, elago released the AirPods Pro 2 case variant back in November of last year and we are now tracking the best price yet via its Amazon storefront. The latest AirPods Pro 2 Game Boy-style AW5 case is now on sale for $12.34 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. It launched at $21 before quickly dropping to $19 and then closer to $17 for the holidays last year. While we have seen a few slight price drops beyond that, today’s deal marks a new Amazon all-time low. As you can see above, it delivers vintage Nintendo nostalgia to Apple’s latest AirPods Pro, which are currently back on sale down at $200, by way of elago’s usual silicone treatment. Wireless charging compatible, it also features a cutout so you can get at Apple’s new lanyard connector without removing the case. Head below for more details. 

If a simple flat silicone model will better suit your tastes, something like the BRG AirPods Pro 2 option is worth a look. It currently comes down to $10 Prime shipped with the on-page coupon at Amazon alongside an included carabiner, wireless charging compatibility, and the lanyard cutout. 

Joining the brand’s new iMac-inspired Magnetic iPad Pro stand and these deals on its neon clear case starting from just $9, we also just got a look at the new Game Boy Apple Watch stand. As we mentioned above, this one just recently hit the inter webs with a similar design as the previous-generation model but now with support for Apple’s flagship Ultra wearable. You can get a complete breakdown of the specs and a closer look in our launch coverage from last week. 

