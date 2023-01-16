AirPods Pro 2 deliver Apple’s most personal listening experience yet at $200 (Reg. $249)

Verizon Wireless is now starting off the week by offering a chance to save on Apple’s latest AirPods Pro 2. Still dropping in price for one of the very first times across the board, the new earbuds are down to $199.99 shipped once added to your cart. That locks in $49 in savings from the usual going rate while marking a return to the all-time low set just a couple of times before. It’s been a month since any notable price cuts have arrived at other retailers like Amazon, which currently has Apple’s latest at $239.

Delivering all of the same features as the original pair, the new AirPods Pro 2 now arrive with some improvements like enhanced audio playback to pair with the upgraded ANC and new adaptive transparency mode tech. There’s still Spatial Audio support, as well as Hey Siri integration, just all packed into a refreshed charging case with Find My features, a built-in speaker, and lanyard loop. Head below for more info on the AirPods Pro 2 deal.

As notable as some of the new inclusions this time around are, there’s still something to be said for just how good of a value the previous-generation AirPods 2 still are. These are a great alternative for getting in on Apple’s true wireless earbuds game, even if you’re missing out on the Spatial Audio support. Even so, the $100 price tag may deliver enough in the way of adding savings to be worth those trade-offs.

With a new work week now officially underway, all of the best Apple deals are going live. The New Year hasn’t exactly been overflowing with markdowns on Macs, iPads, and Apple Watch models, but the price cuts we’ve seen have been quite notable for bringing home some of our favorite Cupertino company’s latest gear, all of which is now up for grabs in our guide.

AirPods Pro 2 features:

  • Active Noise Cancellation reduces unwanted background noise 
  • Adaptive Transparency lets outside sounds in while reducing loud environmental noise 
  • Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking places sound all around you

