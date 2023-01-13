New elago W5 Game Boy-style stand emerges with support for Apple Watch Ultra, more

It’s time to take a look at the new elago Game Boy Apple Watch stand. While the brand is the purveyor of more professional-looking accessories as well, elago really shines in the pop culture-inspired category. From its vintage Apple covers and stands for a range of different tech gear to its vibrant ice cream AirTag cases, the brand really sets itself apart with unique designs that add some character to your desktop. Its Nintendo-like models have been popular around here for years, and it has just reissued its Game Boy stand to meet the needs of Apple’s flagship Apple Watch Ultra. Head below for more details.

New elago Game Boy Apple Watch Ultra stand

During the Black Friday festivities last year, elago unleashed its new iMac-inspired magnetic iPad Pro stand and folio covers. Before that, we saw the launch of its vintage calculator-style Apple Watch stand that is now being joined by a refreshed design on its classic Game Boy Apple Watch stand.

The previous-generation elago W5 has been a popular option for a few years now on Amazon and elsewhere, delivering a silicone Game Boy-like home for your Apple wearable. It, much like the new model that is designed to also fit the 49mm Apple Watch Ultra, presents an upright Game Boy-like form-factor with an Apple Watch cutout where the display would normally be. From there, users string an Apple Watch puck-style charger through the back and simply slide the watch in through the top. The Apple Watch screen shines through the stand’s cutout, leaving “key functions such as alarm clocks and messages” accessible.

elago has redesigned its W5 Stand design to be compatible with the new Apple Watch Ultra. Simply drop the watch into the charging stand and your watch screen transforms into a retro gaming console!

The newest model Game Boy Apple Watch stand is much of the same with support for the Ultra wearable as well as “Series 8 45mm, Series SE 44mm, Series 7 45mm, Series 6 44mm, Series 5 44mm, Series 4 44mm, Series 3 42mm, Series 2 42mm and Series 1 42mm.” It is also compatible with Apple Watch Nightstand Mode (WatchOS 2 or latest version) but will not work with the 40mm and 38mm Apple Watch models.

Now available in the classic grey colorway and a more stealthy black variant, it comes in at $16.99 via the official elago site. The previous-generation version starts at $15.99 via Amazon, for comparison.

