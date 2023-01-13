Today’s Android game and app deals: Doom & Destiny Worlds, Dark Rage, Defense Zone, more

Doom & Destiny Worlds

Friday afternoon has arrived and with it we have a fresh batch of Android game and app deals. Today’s Google Play software offers are joined by hundreds of dollars in savings on Sony’s PS5-enhanced Google TVs as well as $75 in savings on Lenovo’s latest Flex 5 Chromebook. As for the apps, highlight titles include Defense Zone 3 Ultra, Doom & Destiny Worlds, Dark Rage, ReactionLab 2, and much more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Stranded on a shore of an unknown planet, four friends wake up afflicted by the most common video game disease: amnesia. Doom & Destiny Worlds is an open world turn-based RPG with crafting, building and farming. Craft your way through crazy cosplaying goblins, farting stone giants and cursed genies across more than 60 hand-made islands. Gather resources, customize your party, and unravel the mystery that shrouds the three worlds of Doom & Destiny Worlds.

