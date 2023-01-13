Today’s Android game and app deals: Doom & Destiny Worlds, Dark Rage, Defense Zone, more

Friday afternoon has arrived and with it we have a fresh batch of Android game and app deals. Today’s Google Play software offers are joined by hundreds of dollars in savings on Sony’s PS5-enhanced Google TVs as well as $75 in savings on Lenovo’s latest Flex 5 Chromebook. As for the apps, highlight titles include Defense Zone 3 Ultra, Doom & Destiny Worlds, Dark Rage, ReactionLab 2, and much more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals.
Best Android app deals
- DungeonMon! FREE (Reg. $1)
- Defense Zone HD FREE (Reg. $3)
- Defense Zone 2 HD FREE (Reg. $3)
- Defense Zone 3 Ultra HD FREE (Reg. $3)
- Doom & Destiny Worlds $1.50 (Reg. $5)
- Doom & Destiny Advanced $1.50 (Reg. $5)
- Dark Rage $1 (Reg. $2)
- BE-A Walker $1.50 (Reg. $5)
- Navigator PRO $3 (Reg. $7)
- ReactionLab 2 – Sandbox $1 (Reg. $3)
- Pastello: Pastel Icon Pack $0.50 (Reg. $1.50)
More Android app deals still live:
- Win10 Flat – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1)
- Win Circle – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1)
- Word Chess PRO FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Dungeon Princess : RPG FREE (Reg. $1)
- Game Turbo Booster: Pro FREE (Reg. $0.50)
- Dwarf Journey $0.50 (Reg. $3)
- Access Code Zero $1 (Reg. $4)
- Cyberlords – Arcology $1 (Reg. $2)
- Casino Crime $1 (Reg. $2)
- CELL 13 – The Ultimate Escape $0.50 (Reg. $4)
- Titan Quest: Legendary Edition $12 (Reg. $20)
- Galaxy Trader $1 (Reg. $3)
- X Launcher Pro $1 (Reg. $2)
More on Doom & Destiny Worlds:
Stranded on a shore of an unknown planet, four friends wake up afflicted by the most common video game disease: amnesia. Doom & Destiny Worlds is an open world turn-based RPG with crafting, building and farming. Craft your way through crazy cosplaying goblins, farting stone giants and cursed genies across more than 60 hand-made islands. Gather resources, customize your party, and unravel the mystery that shrouds the three worlds of Doom & Destiny Worlds.
