9to5Toys Daily: January 17, 2022 – M1 MacBook Air $199 off, iPad Air 5 $500, more

Rikka Altland -
9to5Toys Daily

Listen to a recap of the best deals and news from 9to5Toys each day at noon. 9to5Toys Daily is available on iTunes and Apple PodcastsGoogle Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed. New episodes of 9to5Toys Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they are available.

https://9to5toys.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/5/2023/01/9to5Toys-Daily-11723-11.12-AM.mp3

Host

Rikka Altland 

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

9to5Toys Daily

New episodes of 9to5Toys Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes…

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

New Sport Loop-style Spigen Apple Watch band spotted in...
Jackery expands portable power station lineup with refr...
Save $500 on Microsoft’s prev-gen. Surface Laptop...
BLACK+DECKER’s 40V MAX string trimmer/blower kit help...
ROKFORM debuts ‘first-ever iPhone case developed ...
Wyze announces Cam OG and Cam OG Telephoto in return to...
Klipsch’s Bar 40 Soundbar comes with a wireless s...
Anker’s regularly up to $199 eufy S11 Reach uprig...
Load more...
Show More Comments