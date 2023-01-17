Smartphone Accessories: Baseus 30W 3-port USB-C/A Charger $9 (55% off), more

The official Baseus Amazon storefront is offering its 30W 3-port USB-C/A Charger for $9 with the code 55SJ3VOC at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. For comparison, this charger normally goes for $20 at Amazon and today’s deal saves you 55%. It also marks the lowest price that we’ve tracked for this Baseus charger, making today’s deal particularly notable. With three total ports on this charger, you’ll find that it has the ability to deliver up to 30W of power. When only the single USB-C port is in use, that device will get the full 30W of power the charger is capable of. Should you utilize multiple ports, the charger intelligently distributes the power between connected devices. Baseus also chose to lay out its 3-port charger in a different way than most. While many chargers put the ports vertically, which takes up two outlets, this model is horizontal so you can still utilize the second plug on the wall.

Save 60% of charging waiting time thanks to the Shared Charging System, charge 3 devices simultaneously via BPS intelligently power allocation without sacrificing a drop of power. Up to 9 kinds of safe-augmenting charging protection. the largest number of charging protection ever. unlike any other wall charger, this charger is designed to protect your smartphone and its battery while charging. Up to 50% smaller than the 20W original charger. powered by updated charging architecture, which integrates three different ports onto one charger, So it doesn’t just easy to carry, It also runs cool, charge your tablet, smartphone anytime, anywhere. 30W Power Delivery. Redesigned adaptive fast Charging, whether you’re charging your tablet, phone, or smartwatch, it will cover the fast charging you need. 2 hours to fully charge your iPad Pro 12.9″ 2021 by Type-C port. It even fits in Samsung Super Fast Charging.

