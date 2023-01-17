Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II take on AirPods Pro 2 with adaptive ANC/transparency at $249

Following AirPods Pro 2 going on sale to start the week, Amazon is now stepping in to discount the new Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II. These earbuds were first introduced last fall during Apple’s Far Out event, cutting into the showcase to offer a long list of compelling specs. Now these recent debuts are on sale for only the third time ever, dropping down to $249 shipped at Amazon. You’d more regularly pay $299, with today’s offer delivering $50 in savings and the match of the second-best price.

As for what that latest and greatest experience looks like, the QuietComfort Earbuds II arrive with an updated design that is 33% smaller than its predecessor. Listening-wise, there’s a new CustomTune sound calibration feature that automatically ensures your content sounds its best on every listening session. And really taking on Apple’s latest, you’ll find best-in-class ANC to go alongside adaptive listening and transparency modes. We breakdown exactly what to expect in our announcement coverage, as well.

Going with the original pair of Bose QuietComfort earbuds lets you get alway with some extra cash in your pocket for those who can live without some of the higher-end features. Clocking in at $199, you’re still getting ANC and a true wireless design that comes backed by Qi-enabled charging case to deliver 18 hours of listening. But there are some trade-offs like the sound calibration mentioned above as well as the improved noise cancellation and personalized transparency modes.

While it didn’t quite make the list, we just ended 2022 by taking a look at all of the year’s best earbuds that give the big players a run for their money. From everyday drivers worth a spot in everyone’s pocket to unique offerings, buds designed for hearing every beat to even the most comfortable listening experience, we take a look at the best of the best from Anker, Sennheiser, and other brands. So while AirPods Pro 2

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II features:

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are a sleek, versatile musical companion designed to fit you and everything you do. Engineered with pioneering CustomTune sound calibration technology, these wireless earbuds intelligently personalize the noise cancellation and sound performance to fit your ears, so you get the world’s best noise cancellation and deep, immersive sound with powerful base whether you’re at home or on the go.

