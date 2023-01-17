Check out the new limited edition motorsport-inspired gaming chair from Porsche

Justin Kahn -
new Porsche Gaming Chair

A new Porsche gaming chair has now been unveiled. Created in combination with the folks at RECARO, the latest in gaming comfort from the design firm is inspired by the Porsche motorsport seat, including both the form-factor and the colorways, to deliver what is described as an “authentic racing feeling from the racetrack to the monitor.” The special edition RECARO gaming chair will be available in limited quantities and it’s certainly going to cost, but just about any avid gaming or racing fan will want to at least take a closer look down below. 

New Porsche gaming chair hits the virtual race track

Made in Germany for gaming or the home office, the new Porsche Gaming Chair is a limited edition version of the RECARO Exo Platinum. Adorned with belt passages and the iconic Porsche crest alongside a color blocking treatment heavily inspired by the brand’s motorsport vehicles, it is said that its “high-quality materials and excellent workmanship [deliver a] true design piece and work of art.”

Designed for long distances and many virtual laps, it offers all fans the ultimate gaming experience while offering comfort and back health. Intelligent features and an ergonomic hold guarantee a perfect fit – just like in motorsport – even when cornering at high speed. After all, experienced racing drivers and ambitious gamers know that if you sit well, you drive (and play) better!

From there, you’ll find an “ergonomically optimized seat shell” made of “high-quality” upholstery foam and breathable fabrics for a comfortable experience and a “pleasant seat climate at any temperature.” The integrated anti-submarining seat ramp and the firm lumbar support are also joined by what Porsche calls a “unique 5D armrest” with various adjustment options to get it just right for your next gaming session – that includes “stepless” adjustability for seat height, the backrest, and more using shifting wheels on the sides of the chair. 

Here’s a quick look at the feature set on the new Porsche gaming chair:

  • Ideal for gaming or as an office chair in the home office.
  • Headrest with belt passages and Porsche crest.
  • Unique 5D armrest with aluminium support.
  • Copolymer-reinforced seat castors for all floors.
  • High-quality aluminium base made of lightweight alloy.
  • Load capacity up to max. 150 kg.
  • GS-certified (safety tested).
  • Made in Germany.
  • Limited edition.

Now available for pre-order directly from the official site with a March 15, 2023 release date, the new Porsche gaming chair is limited to 911 pieces and carries a hefty $2,499 list

This isn’t the first time the Porsche Design firm has created gear for gamers either. After launching its first edition AOC 240Hz monitor back in 2020, the firm linked up with AOC once again for another monitor creation in spring 2022, delivering a LED-equipped option with a unique trapezoidal stand. Check it out right here and be sure to swing our PC gaming hub for more. 

