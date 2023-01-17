Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Cytus II, Plantbuddy, Nest Egg – Inventory, and more

It is now time for all of Tuesday’s best Mac and iOS app deals courtesy of Apple’s digital storefronts. Before you head below, you’ll want to check out the deals on the M1 MacBook Air as well as ongoing offers on Apple Watch Ultra and this rare price drop on iPad Air 5. As for the apps, highlight deals include titles like Cytus II, caff.ai, Memorize Pi Digits, Plantbuddy, Nest Egg – Inventory, and much more. Head below for the rest of today’s Mac and iOS app deals.

Best holiday Mac and iOS app deals

iOS Universal: Cytus II: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: caff.ai – Manage your caffeine: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Chemistry Periodic Table 2023: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: File Manager: Documents: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Long Drive: Off Road Car Games: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Memorize Pi Digits – 3.14π: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Plantbuddy – Plant Care: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: LightTrac: $5 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Nest Egg – Inventory: $6 (Reg. $7)

Mac: Night of the Full Moon: FREE (Reg. $1)

Mac: Braveland: $1 (Reg. $3)

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Dream A Little Dream: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: System Activity Monitors: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Animatix – Photo Animation: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Doom & Destiny Advanced: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Friday – by Friedemann Friese: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: The Quest: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: SiNKR: A minimalist puzzle: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Buffer Editor – Code Editor: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: SkySafari 7 Pro: $30 (Reg. $50)

Mac: SEE Finance 2: $30 (Reg. $40)

More on Cytus II:

In the future, humans have redefined internet development and connections. We can now easily sync the real world with the internet world, changing life as we have known for thousands of years. In the mega virtual internet space cyTus, there exists a mysterious DJ legend Æsir. His music has an irresistible charm; people fall madly in love with his music. Rumor has it that every note and beat of his music hits the audiences in the depths of their souls.

