Today’s best game deals: Lunar New Year Xbox Sale with hundreds of titles up to 70% off, more

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases everyday of the week. Microsoft has now launched a wide-ranging Lunar New Year Xbox Sale, delivering up to 70% in savings on hundreds of titles. From Forza, FIFA 23, Sonic, and Grand Theft Auto to Gotham Knights, Resident Evil games, and Call of Duty titles, there are over 400 options marked down right now starting from just a few bucks. If you’re looking to load up your back catalog for the new year or there were a few titles you missed out on over the holidays, now’s a great chance to jump in without spending full price. Head below or some top picks and the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox games deals.
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $40 (Reg. $60)
- NieR:Automata The End of YoRHa $30 (Reg. $40)
- New Tales from the Borderlands Deluxe $20 (Reg. $50)
- Crysis Remastered Trilogy $27.50 (Reg. $50)
- BioShock: The Collection eShop $10 (Reg. $50)
- Disney Dreamlight Valley $22.50 (Reg. $30)
- XCOM 2 Collection $7.50 (Reg. $20+)
- Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain $21 (Reg. $30)
- Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker $28 (Reg. $40)
- Stardew Valley $10 (Reg. $15)
- TUNIC $27 (Reg. $30)
- New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe $44 (Reg. $60)
- Pokémon Violet/Scarlet from $55 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe pre-order $60
PlayStation and Xbox:
***Xbox Series X Replica Mini Fridge for $55 (Reg. $79+)
- Gotham Knights $35 (Reg. $70)
- The Callisto Protocol $40 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil Triple Pack $19.50 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil Village Gold $40 (Reg. $50)
- Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle $30 (Reg. $60)
- FIFA 23 from $18 (Reg. $60)
- A Way Out $3 (Reg. $30)
- Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut $20 (Reg. $60)
- Gears 5 $5 (Reg. $20+)
- Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin $30 (Reg. $60)
- New Tales from the Borderlands Deluxe $20 (Reg. $50)
- Joe & Mac – Caveman Ninja PSN $24 (Reg. $30)
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns from $47 (Reg. $70)
- NHL 23 from $24 (Reg. $60+)
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey: The Fate of Atlantis $12.50 (Reg. $25)
- Among Us: Impostor Edition $20 (Reg. $24)
- LEGO Builder’s Journey $10 (Reg. $20)
- Cuphead & The Delicious Last Course $20 (Reg. $27)
- The Disney Afternoon Collection $5 (Reg. $20)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart $29.50 (Reg. $70)
- PlayStation Digital New Year Sale: 5,000+ titles up to 75% off
- Sonic Frontiers $40 (Reg. $60)
- Dragon Age: Inquisition GOTY $6 (Reg. $40)
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty pre-order $80
- Resident Evil 4 remake pre-orders now live at $60
Pre-orders:
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order $50
- Or with $10 gift card via Best Buy
- Dead Island 2 pre-orders from $70
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
