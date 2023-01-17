Today’s best game deals: Lunar New Year Xbox Sale with hundreds of titles up to 70% off, more

Justin Kahn -
70% off From $3
Gotham Knights gameplay new

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases everyday of the week. Microsoft has now launched a wide-ranging Lunar New Year Xbox Sale, delivering up to 70% in savings on hundreds of titles. From Forza, FIFA 23, Sonic, and Grand Theft Auto to Gotham Knights, Resident Evil games, and Call of Duty titles, there are over 400 options marked down right now starting from just a few bucks. If you’re looking to load up your back catalog for the new year or there were a few titles you missed out on over the holidays, now’s a great chance to jump in without spending full price. Head below or some top picks and the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox games deals. 

Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch

PlayStation and Xbox:

***Xbox Series X Replica Mini Fridge for $55 (Reg. $79+)

Pre-orders:

