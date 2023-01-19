Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Pascal’s Wager, Motorsport Manager Mobile 3, more

We are now ready to gather up all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals courtesy of Apple’s digital storefronts. Just be sure to check out these pre-order deals on Apple’s new M2 Pro/Max MacBook Pros, ongoing discounts on Apple Watch Ultra, and this morning price drop on the latest Magic Keyboard with Touch ID. On the app side of things, we have highlight offers including Depello, Pascal’s Wager, Motorsport Manager Mobile 3, Argh! Earthlings!, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best Mac and iOS app deals

iOS Universal: Depello – color splash photos: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Paintiles: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Pascal’s Wager: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Mars Power Industries: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Motorsport Manager Mobile 3: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Hell Raider – Wheel of Fate: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Argh! Earthlings!: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Alice Beyond Wonderland: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Here Be Dragons: $3 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Total Video Player: $1 (Reg. $10)

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Warlords Classic Strategy: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Politaire: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Remote Mouse & Keyboard Pro: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: KinoGlitch: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Click Planet – Spacecraft: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Word Watch – Keyword Research: FREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Fury Unleashed: $2 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Fallen of the Round: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Monster Train: $8 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Picky Music Player: $2 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Photo Eraser: FREE (Reg. $3)

More on Pascal’s Wager:

The Soul of Obsession carrying the will of all Demiurges has been summoned to Solas again, and it’s here for revenge! The leader of Demiurge, Elena, will be arriving as a playable character in this mode. Dance in a flurry of dual blades and experience a completely new challenge in Solas. Pascal’s Wager is an action role playing game with the style of dark fantasy. The game provides its players with top-notch picture quality and a feast for the senses that the mobile platform has never had before. In the game, the world is shrouded by dark mist, where light is dim and mysterious. People there become lunatic, and nobody knows the secrets behind that.

