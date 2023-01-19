Today’s best game deals: LEGO Star Wars Skywalker $30, SEGA Classics $7.50, more

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $60 $30
Switch game deals LEGO Star Wars Skywalker Saga

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases everyday of the week. Nintendo has now launched a new Warner Bros. eShop sale loaded with deals on LEGO titles, Mortal Kombat, and more alongside DLC and add-ons starting from $4.50. One standout offer has LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga on sale for $29.99 in digital form. Not only will you not have to wait for delivery, this is also up to 50% off the regular $60 eShop price tag and the lowest we can find. Physical copies are selling for over $38 on Amazon, for comparison’s sake. If you’re yet to add this brick-built gem to your Switch library, now’s your chance to do so with a solid price drop. It takes players seamlessly across several planets, locations, and moments in all nine saga films. Take a deeper dive into the experience as part of our hands-on review while you’re at it. Head below or some top picks and the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox games deals. 

Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch

PlayStation and Xbox:

***Sony PlayStation Games Under $20 sale

***Lunar New Year Xbox Sale up to 70% off

Pre-orders:

