Today’s best game deals: LEGO Star Wars Skywalker $30, SEGA Classics $7.50, more

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases everyday of the week. Nintendo has now launched a new Warner Bros. eShop sale loaded with deals on LEGO titles, Mortal Kombat, and more alongside DLC and add-ons starting from $4.50. One standout offer has LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga on sale for $29.99 in digital form. Not only will you not have to wait for delivery, this is also up to 50% off the regular $60 eShop price tag and the lowest we can find. Physical copies are selling for over $38 on Amazon, for comparison’s sake. If you’re yet to add this brick-built gem to your Switch library, now’s your chance to do so with a solid price drop. It takes players seamlessly across several planets, locations, and moments in all nine saga films. Take a deeper dive into the experience as part of our hands-on review while you’re at it. Head below or some top picks and the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox games deals.
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $40 (Reg. $60)
- Oddworld: Soulstorm Oddtimized $25 (Reg. $50)
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $40 (Reg. $60)
- NieR:Automata The End of YoRHa $30 (Reg. $40)
- New Tales from the Borderlands Deluxe $20 (Reg. $50)
- Crysis Remastered Trilogy $27.50 (Reg. $50)
- Disney Dreamlight Valley $22.50 (Reg. $30)
- Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain $21 (Reg. $30)
- Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker $28 (Reg. $40)
- Stardew Valley $10 (Reg. $15)
- TUNIC $27 (Reg. $30)
- New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe $44 (Reg. $60)
- Pokémon Violet/Scarlet from $55 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe pre-order $60
PlayStation and Xbox:
***Sony PlayStation Games Under $20 sale
***Lunar New Year Xbox Sale up to 70% off
- SEGA Genesis Classics $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Gotham Knights $35 (Reg. $70)
- The Callisto Protocol $40 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil Triple Pack $19.50 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil Village Gold $40 (Reg. $50)
- Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle $30 (Reg. $60)
- FIFA 23 from $18 (Reg. $60)
- A Way Out $3 (Reg. $30)
- Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut $20 (Reg. $60)
- Gears 5 $5 (Reg. $20+)
- Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin $30 (Reg. $60)
- New Tales from the Borderlands Deluxe $20 (Reg. $50)
- Joe & Mac – Caveman Ninja PSN $24 (Reg. $30)
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey: The Fate of Atlantis $12.50 (Reg. $25)
- Among Us: Impostor Edition $20 (Reg. $24)
- LEGO Builder’s Journey $10 (Reg. $20)
- Cuphead & The Delicious Last Course $20 (Reg. $27)
- The Disney Afternoon Collection $5 (Reg. $20)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart $29.50 (Reg. $70)
- Sonic Frontiers $40 (Reg. $60)
- Dragon Age: Inquisition GOTY $6 (Reg. $40)
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty pre-order $80
- Resident Evil 4 remake pre-orders now live at $60
Pre-orders:
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order $50
- Or with $10 gift card via Best Buy
- Dead Island 2 pre-orders from $70
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
