Gator’s 360-degree articulating metal boom arm mic stand down at $40 today (Reg. $60+)

Today only, as part of its DealZone, B&H is offering the Gator Frameworks Desk-Mounted Broadcast/Podcast Boom Arm Mic Stand for $39.99 shipped. This one carries an $80 MSRP but regularly sells for $60. Today’s deal is a solid 33% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. It is also one of the most affordable models of its type we can find from the brand. While there are less expensive options out there, if the quality on this boom arm is anything like any of the Gator accessories I have tried and use daily, it is more than worth the $40. Ideal for broadcast/podcast setups as well as recording, features include a spring-loaded articulating arm that reaches up to 38.5 inches, a 360-degree rotational adjustment, and an internal 10-foot XLR cable for folks using a more traditional microphone. The steel construction, metal coil springs, and black powder-coat finish also carry a clamp mechanism to easily clip the arm to a desktop with minimal effort. Head below for more details.

A quick browse through Amazon’s Boom Arm offerings will highlight how competitive a price today’s lead deal is, especially from a trustworthy brand. However, if a more casual solution will make the cut for you, something like this InnoGear Microphone Arm will save you quite a bit. Currently starting at under $19 Prime shipped on Amazon, it delivers a similar, albeit not quite as feature-rich setup, for much less. There’s no built-in cable and the adjustment options are limited, but it is also less than half the price.

With 360° of rotational adjustment and an internal XLR cable, the Gator Cases Frameworks Desk-Mounted Broadcast/Podcast Boom Arm Mic Stand is designed for smooth and easy microphone positioning in radio, broadcast, voiceover, and podcast production applications. The stand easily clamps to a desk or table, and features a spring-loaded articulating boom arm that provides up to 38.5″ of extension. The steel construction and metal springs ensure stable operation and toughness while the black powder-coat finish protects the stand against scratches.

