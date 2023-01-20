SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini Wireless Gaming Keyboard falls 35% to new low of $157

Amazon is now offering the SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $156.78 shipped. Normally going for $240, this 35% discount, or solid $83 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked for the wireless model. This unique mechanical keyboard delivers the brand’s OmniPoint 2.0 adjustable switches that allow you to customize the actuation distance between 0.2 and 3.8mm. A new feature with the 2.0 switches is Dual Action keypresses so you can configure two actions per key. The keyboard will come with a detachable USB-C to USB-A cable so you can charge the keyboard and also use it wired if you don’t want to utilize the 2.4GHz wireless functionality. Speaking of the keyboard, it utilizes the 60% form factor to save space on your desk so your mouse has more room to move around. Be sure to check out our launch coverage and hands-on review to learn more and keep reading below.

Looking to save some cash? You could instead grab the Logitech G PRO Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $83. The Tenkeyless design means the keyboard takes up less space on your desk to give your mouse more room to maneuver with GX Blue switches being used here, giving audible and tactile clicks. You’ll also have per-key LIGHTSYNC RGB lighting customizable in Logitech’s G HUB software which also allows for macro mapping. The detachable micro USB cable also makes transportation simpler and safer so you don’t damage the keyboard or connector.

Be sure to swing by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Looking for another gaming keyboard to check out before buying one? We’re also tracking the Cooler Master CK721 65% Hybrid Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard marked down to $75, the new all-time low. The hybrid wireless technology allows you to either use a 2.4GHz receiver, Bluetooth, or even act as a wired keyboard over the USB-C connection. This Bluetooth support is also what gives it near-universal compatibility with Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android with the ability to switch between platforms at the press of a key. There is even a 2-way customizable dial that can give you control over various settings which is set up in software.

SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard features:

Customize Every Keystroke – Precisely adjust the registration depth of every key to the nearest 0.1MM, going from speedy 0.2MM touches to deliberate 3.8MM presses.

Durable PBT Keycaps – Long-lasting double shot PBT keycaps provide a high-quality texture for enhanced keystroke feel and improved typing accuracy.

60% Form Factor – Streamlined design saves desk space and leaves more room for mouse movement, retaining full-size keyboard capabilities with side-printed functions.

