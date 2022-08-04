Apex Pro Mini Wireless review: SteelSeries delivers adjustable switches in a 60% board [Video]

The latest compact keyboard from SteelSeries is the Apex Pro Mini. Coming in both wired and wireless variants, this 60% layout gaming keyboard features OmniPoint 2.0 adjustable optical switches, a solid typing feel for a pre-built gaming keyboard, and a hefty price tag. Be sure to hit the video below to see all of the details.

Quick overview

A 60% keyboard that ditches the numpad and dedicated navigation keys in the name of saving space, the Apex Pro Mini comes in both wired and wireless variants. The cabled keyboard comes in at $179.99, while the wireless variant will set you back a whopping $239.99.

One of the biggest features here, which we’ll dive into further down, is the OmniPoint 2.0 switches. Through the SteelSeries GG app, the actuation point of individual keys can be adjusted from .2 to 3.8mm. Additionally, any switch can be configured for dual actions at different actuation depths.

Design

Finished in a black plastic case, the Apex Pro Mini Wireless also has per-key RGB that can be easily customized from the SteelSeries GG app.

SteelSeries has put four buttons in the lower right of the keyboard – one of which is a function key that enables navigation and secondary functions from the rest of the keyboard. The legends on visible on the fronts of the keycaps. SteelSeries calls these “meta bindings” in its GG app.

The case is slim and tidy around the perimeter of the keys – it’s a very compact keyboard. On the top is the three-way switch that swaps between 2.4gHz, Bluetooth, and powered off. There is a USB-C port next to the switch for charging.

SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini Wireless: Video

On the back are two levels of risers to adjust the typing angle of the keyboard.

Overall, the black plastic case feels pretty basic and uninspired; that’s pretty surprising considering that the keyboard costs $240 in this wireless trim. It has some decent weight to it, but the HyperX Alloy Origins 60 and 65 both feel higher quality thanks to the solid base and hefty weight.

In the box, the keyboard also includes a USB-A to USB-C cable, an orange keycap puller, a USB-C adapter, and a USB-C wireless dongle.

OmniPoint 2.0 switches

Hands-down, the biggest feature of Apex Pro Mini and Mini Wireless is the optical OmniPoint 2.0 adjustable switches. Expanding on the first generation of OmniPoint switches, the 2.0 switches are adjustable from .2mm down to 3.8mm. If you want a very quick switch, it can basically have a trigger at just .2mm. But if you want a deeper press, adjust it to 3.8. Altogether, there are 37 different actuation levels.

Adjusting the actuation distance is simple from within the SteelSeries GG app. Multiple switches can be selected and adjusted at once or each switch can be adjusted separately.

Personally, I’ve placed the actuation point somewhere in between at a pretty standard distance of 1.8mm. – having them set short caused more typos and accidental movements when gaming.

Another aspect of these switches is that they can also have a double actuation. If you want to have a single action with a short press and a different action from a deep press, the Apex Pro Mini Wireless can do that.

Keycaps

SteelSeries went premium with the keycaps using double-shot PBT plastic. Together with the smooth switches and case design, the Apex Pro Mini Wireless actually sounds and feels pretty good for a pre-built keyboard. Be sure to hit the video to hear a sound test.

How is it for gaming?

The highlight of the SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini Wireless for me is gaming. I often have trouble with light linear switches as I accidentally press keys without knowing by just resting my fingers on them, which is more extreme with a short actuation force like .2mm, but with the OmniPoint switches, that’s easy to adjust.

It feels smooth and very fast; as fast as you want it to be with short actuation throws. I love the small 60% form factor as well for gaming. Playing mainly FPS games, I like to have a lot of space for big mouse movements and a 60% board works well for that.

How is it for typing and productivity?

On the other end of the spectrum, I use arrow keys a lot when editing videos, and 60% layout keyboards aren’t a great fit for productivity for me because of that – a slightly larger board like the Alloy Origins 65 is a great fit for me.

Typing on the Apex Pro Mini Wireless is a great experience, though. When set to a short actuation force I make a lot of typos, but with the keyboard set to a medium level for me, which I’m more used to, the board works well for me. And because of the smooth, quick switches, it is a very nice board to type on even without the adjustable switches.

Apex Pro Mini Wireless: Battery life

Battery life is rated up to 40 hours on the wireless version which would depend on RGB brightness. Recharging the keyboard is simple, though, with the USB-C and USB-C adapter for the wireless dongle.

9to5Toys’ Take

The Apex Pro Mini Wireless is a great keyboard. It feels great to type on, is incredibly fast, and has a subtle design that doesn’t stand out for a gaming keyboard. But at $240, it’s a pretty big stretch.

For me personally, the OmniPoint 2.0 switches don’t improve the keyboard experience enough for me to justify dropping that kind of cash on this keyboard. And at this point, I don’t know of a way that I’d take advantage of the dual-actuation feature, either.

If that adjustable actuation point is really appealing but the price tag is keeping you from pulling the trigger then the $180 wired variant is still a great board. But if you have the cash and want the seamless wireless experience, the SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini Wireless won’t disappoint.

