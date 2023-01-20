Save 35% on Twelve South’s versatile HoverBar Duo iPad stand at second-best price of $39.50

The official Twelve South Amazon storefront is currently discounting its HoverBar Duo iPad Stand to $39.50 shipped. Down from the $60 it typically fetches these days, you’re looking at 35% in savings. This is the second-best price to date at within $1.50 of the all-time low from back in November, and the best we’ve seen since. This is also $9 under our previous holiday mention. Ready to pair with everything from Apple’s flagship 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro to the compact iPad mini 6, Twelve South HoverBar Duo arrives as quite the versatile tablet accessory. As we’ve come to expect from Twelve South, there’s a premium build that in this case pairs with three points of articulation to help adjust the viewing angle of your device. And living up to its name, HoverBar Duo also has a 2-in-1 design that props up an iPad on a desk or clamp underneath a cabinet. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Also on sale today at Amazon, you can grab the Twelve South Compass Pro for $52.27. Down from $60, you’re looking at a more streamlined iPad accessory that’s $10 off the going rate at within less than $1 of our previous mention. Twelve South’s Compass Pro provides an elegant place for you to rest an iPad with a matching finish and sturdy aluminum build. It can prop up your device in three different orientations, making it great for watching Netflix, taking notes with Apple Pencil, and more. Check out the hands-on look in our Tested with 9to5Toys feature for a better idea of what to expect.

While the featured savings are pretty hard to ignore, Twelve South did just last year refresh the HoverBar Duo with some minor improvements. The tweaked design is now a bit more flexible than the original model, and also comes in different colorways meant to match Apple’s latest tablets. Though whether that earns it the full $80 price tag is a bit harder of a sell compared to saving 35% above.

Twelve South HoverBar Duo features:

HoverBar Duo is an adjustable iPad stand that frees your hands so you can do more – and create more – with iPad. Watch a cooking show or record your own crafting videos. Lift your iPad to eye-level for Zoom calls or give grandma a virtual seat at the party. If you can do it with iPad, you can probably do it better with a height adjustable, multi-position HoverBar Duo holding your iPad for you. HoverBar Duo includes a weighted desktop stand as well as a desk clamp to suit most iPad setups. Level up your iPad game with HoverBar Duo.

