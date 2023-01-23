Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Iron Marines Invasion, Swift Miles, Juicy Realm, more

It’s time to kick off a fresh new work week with all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. Joining this morning’s App Store price drops, we are also tracking Apple’s new M2 Mac mini at $100 off ahead of tomorrow’s shipping times as well as ongoing deals on the 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro and even more right here. In today’s apps, highlight offers include titles like Swift Miles – Mileage Tracker, Iron Marines, Iron Marines Invasion, Kingdom Rush Vengeance, SteamWorld Quest, Juicy Realm, Tacoma, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best Mac and iOS app deals

iOS Universal: SPHAZE: Sci-fi puzzle game: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Kintsugi: FREE (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: Swift Miles – Mileage Tracker: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Iron Marines: RTS offline game: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Iron Marines Invasion RTS Game: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Kingdom Rush Vengeance TD Game: $3 (Reg. $5)

iPhone: Kingdom Rush Frontiers TD: $1 (Reg. $2)

iPad: Kingdom Rush Frontiers TD HD: $1 (Reg. $2)

iPhone: Kingdom Rush Origins TD: $1 (Reg. $3)

iPad: Kingdom Rush Origins HD – TD: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: SteamWorld Quest: $3 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: To the Moon: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Juicy Realm: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: ICEY: $2 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Tacoma: $6 (Reg. $20)

Mac: Kingdom Rush Origins HD: $10 (Reg. $15)

Mac: Kingdom Rush Frontiers HD: $7 (Reg. $10)

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: TouchRetouch: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Morfic: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Rogue Hearts: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Sandbox Planet: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Light | Long Exposure: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Love is…: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Rhythm Fighter: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: RPG Asdivine Saga: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Last Colossus: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Growing Up: Life of the ’90s: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Passion & Purpose Meditations: $5 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Incredibox: $1 (Reg. $5)

More on Iron Marines Invasion:

Discover and conquer countless worlds across deep space. Unravel a story full of challenges and threats that will lead you across the galaxy on an extraordinary voyage. Enjoy unique stage missions and special operations in exciting new worlds, each one with its own particular terrain, style, enemies, and conditions. Learn how to beat them one by one! Command the Federation’s troops across the galaxy, with the aid of Heroes & Units that will allow you to boost your RTS game skills to the limit.

