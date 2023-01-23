Today’s best game deals: Star Wars Jedi $6, additional digital Xbox titles from $3, and more

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $40+ $6

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases everyday of the week. Amazon is now offering a series of notable price drops on a range of digital Xbox titles to fill up your back catalogue and catch up on some titles you were waiting for deep sales on. Alongside tiles like A Way Out and Titanfall 2 starting from $3, Amazon also has Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order at $5.99 and the Deluxe Edition at $7.49. Regularly as much as $40 and $50 respectively, these are particularly deep price drops, matching the previous digital deals on Amazon, and the best we can find – PlayStation Plus members can land this one for free this month too. With the sequel, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, now set for release March 13, 2023 (pre-orders already live), now’s a great time to catch up on the first title if you haven’t yet. Players live out the fantasy of becoming a Jedi through “innovative lightsaber combat system partnered with a suite of powerful Force abilities.” You take on the role of a former Padawan on the run from the Empire while completing your training before “Imperial Inquisitors discover your plan to revive the Jedi Order.” Head below or some top picks and the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox games deals. 

Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch

PlayStation and Xbox:

***Core Series 2 Xbox Elite Controller all-time low at $100

***Sony PlayStation Games Under $20 sale

***Lunar New Year Xbox Sale up to 70% off

Pre-orders:

Sony confirms PS VR 2 game list, reveals 13 new titles, and more

NYXI’s new GameCube-inspired Switch split gamepad rocks interchangeable joysticks

Xbox Developer_Direct event: Elder Scrolls, Redfall, more

Overwatch Season 2 officially announced with Mythology-themed skins

Overwatch League 2022 Grand Finals liveblog: Fuel, Shock, and Outlaws square off

8Bitdo’s new transparent dual Xbox controller charger with glow lighting goes up for pre-order

