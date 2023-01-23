Today’s best game deals: Star Wars Jedi $6, additional digital Xbox titles from $3, and more

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases everyday of the week. Amazon is now offering a series of notable price drops on a range of digital Xbox titles to fill up your back catalogue and catch up on some titles you were waiting for deep sales on. Alongside tiles like A Way Out and Titanfall 2 starting from $3, Amazon also has Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order at $5.99 and the Deluxe Edition at $7.49. Regularly as much as $40 and $50 respectively, these are particularly deep price drops, matching the previous digital deals on Amazon, and the best we can find – PlayStation Plus members can land this one for free this month too. With the sequel, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, now set for release March 13, 2023 (pre-orders already live), now’s a great time to catch up on the first title if you haven’t yet. Players live out the fantasy of becoming a Jedi through “innovative lightsaber combat system partnered with a suite of powerful Force abilities.” You take on the role of a former Padawan on the run from the Empire while completing your training before “Imperial Inquisitors discover your plan to revive the Jedi Order.” Head below or some top picks and the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox games deals.
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin $20 (Reg. $60)
- Diablo III Eternal Collection $30 (Reg. up to $60)
- Pokémon Violet/Scarlet from $52 (Reg. $60)
- Mega Man 11 $10 (Reg. $30)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection $8 (Reg. $20)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection $15 (Reg. $30)
- Plus more Mega Man eShop collection deals from $8
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $30 (Reg. $60)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $40 (Reg. $60)
- Oddworld: Soulstorm Oddtimized $25 (Reg. $50)
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $40 (Reg. $60)
- NieR:Automata The End of YoRHa $30 (Reg. $40)
- New Tales from the Borderlands Deluxe $20 (Reg. $50)
- Crysis Remastered Trilogy $27.50 (Reg. $50)
- Disney Dreamlight Valley $22.50 (Reg. $30)
- Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker $28 (Reg. $40)
- Stardew Valley $10 (Reg. $15)
- TUNIC $27 (Reg. $30)
- New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe $44 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe pre-order $60
PlayStation and Xbox:
***Core Series 2 Xbox Elite Controller all-time low at $100
***Sony PlayStation Games Under $20 sale
***Lunar New Year Xbox Sale up to 70% off
- Pocky & Rocky Reshrined $24 (Reg. $30
- The Unfinished Swan PSN $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- PGA Tour 2K23 from $39 (Reg. $60)
- SEGA Genesis Classics $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Gotham Knights $35 (Reg. $70)
- The Callisto Protocol $40 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil Triple Pack $19.50 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil Village Gold $40 (Reg. $50)
- Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle $30 (Reg. $60)
- FIFA 23 from $18 (Reg. $60)
- Gears 5 $5 (Reg. $20+)
- Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin $30 (Reg. $60)
- New Tales from the Borderlands Deluxe $20 (Reg. $50)
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey: The Fate of Atlantis $12.50 (Reg. $25)
- Among Us: Impostor Edition $20 (Reg. $24)
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty pre-order $80
- Resident Evil 4 remake pre-orders now live at $60
Pre-orders:
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order $50
- Or with $10 gift card via Best Buy
- Dead Island 2 pre-orders from $70
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
Sony confirms PS VR 2 game list, reveals 13 new titles, and more
NYXI’s new GameCube-inspired Switch split gamepad rocks interchangeable joysticks
Xbox Developer_Direct event: Elder Scrolls, Redfall, more
Overwatch Season 2 officially announced with Mythology-themed skins
Overwatch League 2022 Grand Finals liveblog: Fuel, Shock, and Outlaws square off
8Bitdo’s new transparent dual Xbox controller charger with glow lighting goes up for pre-order
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!