New all-time lows hit TCL’s 5-Series AirPlay 2 VRR 4K Smart TVs: 65-inch $500 or 75-inch $700

Amazon is now offering the 2022 model TCL 65-inch Class 5-Series 4K UHD QLED Smart Roku TV for $499.99 shipped. Regularly $700 at Best Buy where it is now matched, this model has been bouncing between $550 and $600 at Amazon over the last few months and is now at the best price we can find. Today’s offer marks the first solid price drop since before the holidays and a new Amazon all-time low. Best Buy also has the larger 75-inch model down at $699.99, down from the regular $1,100. You’re looking at a 4K Ultra HD (2160p resolution) display with Variable Refresh Rate tech, AMD FreeSync, Dolby Vision, HDR 10+, full array local dimming, and direct access to all of your favorite streaming services. Alongside built-in Wi-Fi, USB, AirPlay 2, and Ethernet connectivity, it also sports four HDMI 2.1 inputs and has support for Siri, Google Assistant, and Amazon Alexa. Head below for more details.

If you’re just looking for a casual display to drop in a spare room, the office, or something of that nature, this $280 offer on the 55-inch Pioneer 4K AirPlay 2 Smart Fire TV is worth a look. You could otherwise check out this 2022 model Hisense ULED 4K variant that’s going for the same price as our lead deal or drop down to this 58-inch ULED U6 Series Quantum Dot LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV from the brand at $400 shipped.

Then go check out the 2023 lineups we featured from LG and Hisense that debuted at CES this year before you hit up the ongoing price drop on Amazon’s late 2022 65-inch Omni 4K Smart Fire TV. Now back at the $550 Black Friday price, this is $250 off the going rate and matching the best price we have tracked since it launched last September as part of the Amazon showcase event.

TCL 5-Series 4K UHD QLED Smart Roku TV features:

The 5-Series TCL Roku TV marries premium picture and endless entertainment for a stellar home theater experience. QLED Quantum Dot technology and the HDR Pro Pack with Dolby Vision combine for greater brightness and contrast, as well as a full palette of rich colors. TCL’s Contrast Control Zone technology optimizes the image across individual zones to yield striking contrast between light and dark areas. AiPQ Engine™ technology uses machine-learning algorithms to intelligently enhance color, contrast, and clarity, as you watch for an unrivaled 4K HDR experience. Game Studio Plus™ ensures you will be ready to play with Variable Refresh Rate and AMD FreeSync™ for smooth, synchronized graphics and Auto Game Mode which adjusts picture settings for an optimized fast-response gaming experience.

