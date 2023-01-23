Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN 10,000mAh 20W USB-C Portable Battery $22, more

UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront is offering its 10,000mAh 20W USB-C Portable Battery for $21.99 once you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $30, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon, saving a total of 27%. Designed to power your mobile kit, this portable battery has a 10,000mAh capacity which means that this battery can charge your typical iPhone or Galaxy smartphone more than twice before completely depleting. There’s two outputs here, with the USB-C delivering 20W of charging and USB-A packing 12W max output. Plus, the overall footprint of this battery is pretty compact, making it easy to keep in your purse, backpack, laptop bag, or even pocket on occasion.

Portable Charger with USB-C Power Delivery 20W. UGREEN portable phone charger loads dual fast charging output ports. Type C port supports 20w power delivery 3.0 fast charging and recharging, the max output power can reach 5V/3A,9V/2.2A,12V/1.5A., charging an iPhone 12 from 0% to 60% within 30 minutes and fully recharged in 3.3hrs. UGREEN portable charger with AC outlet contains 10000mAh capacity, charging an iPhone 12 up to 2.5 times or a Samsung Galaxy S9 up to 2.5 times, and also allows simultaneously fast charging two devices without lowering down charging speed. The USB C power bank is designed in mini and compact modeling, pocket size, easy come while sleek edge and exquisite materials make this mini power bank more fashionable. It is convenient for flights, business trips, hiking, camping, concerts, and hang-out.

