Fossil’s January Flash Sale takes extra 50% off watches, wallets, accessories, more

The Fossil January Flash Sale takes extra 50% off markdowns. No code needed. Plus, save 30% off on select watches as well. Inside this sale you can find deals on smart watches, wallets, handbags, backpacks, accessories, and more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. A standout from this sale is the Rhett Chronograph Black Leather Watch that’s marked down to $48 and originally sold for $160. This classic watch is available in eight color options and has a leather band that’s highly durable. I love the large modern face and you can engrave it for free to add a personal touch. Rated 4.6/5 stars with over 100 reviews from Fossil customers. Find the rest of our top picks from Fossil below or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Minimalist Eco Leather Watch $68 (Orig. $160)
- Fenmore Midsize Brown Leather Watch $48 (Orig. $160)
- Rhett Chronograph Black Leather Watch $48 (Orig. $160)
- Nate Chronograph Black Stainless Steel Watch $126 (Orig. $180)
- Grant Chronograph Light Brown Leather Watch $112 (Orig. $160)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Tillie Three-Hand Stainless Steel Watch $39 (Orig. $130)
- Colleen Three-Hand Rose Gold Watch $42 (Orig. $140)
- Izzy Two-Tone Stainless Steel Watch $50 (Orig. $160)
- Parker Convertible Small Backpack $75 (Orig. $200)
- Stella Gen 6 Hybrid Smartwatch Stainless Steel $179 (Orig. $249)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!